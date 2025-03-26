When analysts have put together their most improved teams of the NFL offseason lists, the Chicago Bears usually find themselves on it. In fact, some have even deemed the Bears the famous – or infamous – ‘offseason champions.’

But Chicago wasn’t the only team putting in work during the offseason. Every franchise watched the Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl. They’ve seen the Kansas City Chiefs put together their dynasty. Everyone, including the Bears, understands what it takes to truly compete.

One would expect the Bears to still be considered winners of the offseason. But not on Austin Mock of The Athletic’s projection model. In fact, Chicago comes in with a -2.9 rating on his model. It’s based on perceived value added by each player over the offseason. Put simply, the Bears didn’t grade out supremely well in Mock’s eyes.

In turn, the Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants and New England Patriots were the three biggest risers. The Eagles, San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets fell the farthest.

Chicago Bears’ offseason additions come with some questions

While the Bears have gotten plenty of hype for their offseason additions, there has still been a bit of flack. Of those additions, only center Drew Dalman and guard Joe Thuney have been universally praised prior to their arrival in Chicago.

Defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo is coming to the Bears after four years with the Indianapolis Colts. He put up 106 tackles, 46 quarterback hits and 16.5 sacks. However, Odeyingbo made just three sacks in 2024. And Chicago still paid him $48 million. The edge rusher will be on a mission to prove himself in 2025.

Grady Jarrett has already shown the NFL how good he can be over his 10-year career with the Atlanta Falcons. He amassed 496 tackles, 126 quarterback hits and 36.5 sacks during that time, being named to the Pro Bowl twice. But Jarrett is going on 32-years-old, and the Falcons released him for a reason. Still the Bears offered him a $43.5 million contract. Jarrett must show he still has plenty of gas left in the tank.

The Bears not only traded for Jonah Jackson, but signed him to an extension. That is despite the fact he appeared in just four games with the Los Angeles Rams in 2024. Jackson has experience playing under new head coach Ben Johnson. But the Bears are taking on a cap hit of over $10 million for a player on shaky ground.

Chicago is confident in all of their moves. But the Bears have been praised for their offseason work before. Ultimately, the franchise must prove themselves when the games start to count.

Plenty of room for Chicago Bears optimism

While Mock’s system may doubt the Bears uprising, there is still plenty of reason for optimism in Chicago. It all starts with Johnson and the rebuilt offensive line.

Williams needs to make improvements from his rookie season undoubtedly. However, he was playing behind a broken offensive line for numerous different play callers. Now, Chicago has added three new faces to help keep Williams upright in the pocket. Plus, Johnson will put a consistent offensive gameplan in place that maximizes Williams talents.

While Odeyingbo and Jarrett may have their flaws, they also give Chicago exactly what they need. The Bears already had Montez Sweat in place. And while he led the team in sacks, that meant just 5.5 in 2024. Adding Odeyingbo and Jarrett should make it easier for Sweat to get to the quarterback. No longer can offenses focus solely on him with Odeyingbo scorching on the other side and Jarrett causing chaos in the middle.

Chicago isn’t done adding either. They still have time to make some splashes in free agency. But moreso, the Bears have four top-75 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. So even if the roster doesn’t look perfect now, Chicago will have ample opportunity to refine it.

Optimism is one thing, results are another. The Bears have a strong opportunity to shut down any model or any detractors in 2025 under Johnson.

