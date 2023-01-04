FOCO is releasing a special Chicago Bears commemorative Super Bowl bobblehead

The 2022 NFL season wasn’t the one Bears fans had hoped for, but they won’t go into the offseason

looking for a new signal caller. Justin Fields undoubtedly took that “next step” and has proved to the

organization, league, and Bears fans that he is franchise quarterback. With Fields cemented under

center, the Bears can look to build around him and inject an infusion of offensive talent to support him.

Hopefully with a few new additions, the Bears will be playing meaningful games in December and

eventually capture their second Super Bowl Championship.

FOCO recently released a collection of Commemorative Super Bowl Bobbleheads to celebrate each team

that has hoisted the Lombardi Trophy. Of course, included in this collection is one for the Chicago Bears.

The bobbleheads feature a commemorative player in an action pose atop a thematic Super Bowl

Champions base. The Bears version has multiple Bears logos across the body and head, as well as the

Super Bowl 20 logo that they won.

Like all FOCO’s bobbleheads, the ones in this collection are handmade and hand painted. It stands at 8in

tall making it the ideal addition to any Bears fans collection or desk. It also retails for $70 and is limited

to just 323 units. Don’t wait to add the Chicago Bears Commemorative Super Bowl Bobblehead to your

collection now!

