The Chicago Bears is one of the NFL’s most recognizable teams, with a history dating back to the 1920s. They have always been known for their tough defense, their iconic stadium, Soldier Field, and for performing well on the field every season.

For decades, there was an expectation that the Chicago Bears would be among the contenders to win the Super Bowl, but this expectation has changed in the last few seasons. Despite making the playoffs in the 2020 season, the Chicago Bears have been going through a transition period, looking to build up their team. Now, they have made a series of acquisitions in free agency and the draft, but has that done enough to warrant placing a wager with these offshore sportsbooks for betting on the Chicago Bears?

Below, we will look at their odds of winning the Super Bowl this year and what changes they have made to warrant these odds.

What are the odds of the Chicago Bears winning the Super Bowl?

Going into the 2024-2025 season, the Chicago Bears’ odds of winning the Super Bowl stand at +3500, compared to the +5000 odds they had before the 2023-2024 season.

What has warranted this change in odds?

The odds of the Chicago Bears winning the Super Bowl in the 2024-2025 season have changed compared to the previous season. One reason for this change is that the team drafted Caleb Williams, one of the highest-ranked quarterbacks in the recent draft.

Coming out of college, Caleb William was held in high regard thanks to his performance at USC. In his last season at USC, he recorded thirty touchdowns and only five interceptions. He was able to showcase incredible arm strength, an ability to be patient and analyze the field for the best opportunity, and he could throw well while on the move.

These attributes and his college performance made him one of the highest-ranked quarterbacks coming out of college. So once the Chicago Bears selected him as the first overall pick, there was an immediate understanding that even with him being a rookie, once he got his footing with the NFL, he would make a dramatic difference to the team overall.

However, although he is one of the main reasons for the Chicago Bears’ change in odds, he is not the only reason.

Even though the Chicago Bears went 7-10 last season and did not make the playoffs, they still had a talented team. This offseason, they sought to retain some of that talent and add tools they believed would give Caleb Williams the highest chance of succeeding.

The first step they took in revamping their team was acquiring wide receiver Keenan Allen in a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers. This six-time pro-bowler is coming off a season where he registered over 100 receptions and seven touchdowns. He is well-regarded as one of the top receivers in the NFL and will now be a valuable target for Caleb William in his rookie season.

However, Keenan Allen was not the only wide receiver they added to the team. In the same draft in which they acquired Caleb Williams, they also drafted wide receiver Rome Odunze from the University of Washington. Another top prospect, Odunze, is a strong receiver known for his excellent route-running abilities. He will bring further depth to the wide receiver position and play a valuable role in the Bear’s offensive game plans.

On the defensive side, they aimed to bolster their safety position by signing Kevin Byard in free agency. This two-time All-Pro player will help provide wisdom and guidance to teammates on the defensive side of the ball, and the 28 interceptions he recorded from 2017 to 2023 will put opposing quarterbacks on notice.

These new additions and the retention of players like DJ Moore and cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who signed a new four-year contract during the offseason, will provide the Chicago Bears with an excellent nucleus from which to grow and challenge rivals in the upcoming season.

Conclusion

This year, the Chicago Bears drafted Caleb Williams, hoping he would be the franchise quarterback they have been looking for. To enhance his chances of being that franchise quarterback, they acquired top-rated wide receiver Keenan Allen through a trade, drafted rookie Rome Odunze, and retained their other promising wide receiver, DJ Moore. They also bolstered their offensive line and beefed up their defense. These combined elements are why the Chicago Bears’ odds of winning the Super Bowl in the upcoming 2024-2025 season sit at +3500.

