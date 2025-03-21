The Chicago Bears went into their offseason focused on improving their roster in the most crucial areas. What they’ve done so far in free agency has gotten the franchise plenty of buzz around the league.

After allowing a season-high 68 sacks in 2024, the Bears traded for guards Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney before signing center Drew Dalman. And after Chicago finished their most recent campaign ranked 27th in total defense, allowing 354.3 yards per game, the team went out and added a pair of defensive linemen in Dayo Odeyingbo and Grady Jarrett.

Now more than just drawing hype, Chicago’s moves are starting to affect the sportsbooks. Amid their free agency spending spree, the Bears odds of winning the Super Bowl have increased to +3600, the 14th-best odds in the league, via FanDuel Sportsbook. The Bears’ +1800 odds to win the NFC are the eighth-highest.

Why Chicago Bears have been getting so much love in Vegas

In terms of returning players, the biggest draw on the Bears is quarterback Caleb Williams. Chicago will go as far as their quarterback goes. How he develops into his sophomore season will be pivotal and all eyes will be on Williams whenever the team is on the field.

Alongside him is a group of solid offensive playmakers to work with. Assuming Rome Odunze develops how Chicago has planned, he and DJ Moore make for a feared receiving duo. Cole Kmet is due for a bounce back at tight end and D’Andre Swift can make some noise in the passing game as well as on the ground. It wouldn’t be shocking for the Bears to add even more talent to their skill player pool.

The addition of head coach Ben Johnson takes things to another level. Arguably the most coveted coach in the hiring cycle, Johnson is considered one of the best offensive minds in the NFL. The Bears hiring him shows their serious about improving their offense. As does trading for Jackson and Thuney and signing Dalman, Odeyingbo and Jarrett.

There is a long way to go until the regular season, and a lot can change roster-wise in Chicago. But even as they’re constructed now, major sportsbooks see the Bears as a massively improved squad entering 2025.

Bears must walk the walk in 2025

But the Bears have been “offseason champions,” before. General Manager Ryan Poles has made solid moves in free agency throughout his tenure. If Chicago is serious about contending, they must have their success permeate into the regular season.

For all the hype the team has been getting, this is still the same Bears franchise that went 5-12 in 2024. They haven’t been to the playoffs since 2020 and haven’t won a playoff game since 2010. So it’s one thing to get solid free agency grades. It’s another to win games.

But Johnson took the job with that in mind. When he was with the Detroit Lions, Johnson patiently waited for the perfect head coaching opportunity. He interviewed for numerous jobs and even turned a few down. Ultimately, he decided that with the Bears is where he wanted to be.

It’s a testament to how Johnson feels about Williams and Chicago’s upside. Now, he’ll be tasked with implementing his fiery offense and continuing to build Williams as a quarterback. If all the pieces fall together as the Bears plan, the future is looking mighty bright in the Windy City.

