The Chicago Bears have been lauded for almost all of their offseason moves. For a team coming off of a 5-12 campaign, the Bears made it no secret that they’re looking to get back into contention.

It all started when they hired Ben Johnson as their new head coach. The longtime Detroit Lions offensive coordinator was considered one of the most coveted candidates on the head coaching market. Furthermore, many believe Johnson is one of the brightest offensive minds in the NFL.

But that was just the first piece of the puzzle. The Bears continued to enact their turnaround plan by landing Joe Thuney in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. While Chicago still has plenty of moves to make, Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report believes acquiring Thuney was the Bears’ smartest offseason move thus far.

“Over nine NFL seasons, Joe Thuney has blocked for a pair of future Hall of Famers in Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes,” Davenport wrote. “In each of the past three seasons, the 6’5”, 304-pounder has been a Pro Bowler. The past two years, Thuney has been a first-team All-Pro.

“Thuney played more than 1,100 snaps last season, per Pro Football Focus. That included over 200 snaps at left tackle after injuries struck Kansas City’s line,” Davenport continued. “In those 1,115 regular-season snaps, Thuney allowed zero sacks and ranked fifth among all guards in pass-blocking grade.”

“Thuney is an experienced lineman who’s capable of playing guard and tackle at a high level and has missed only two games in nine seasons,” Davenport continued. “And all he cost the Bears in a trade was a Day 3 pick.”

Joe Thuney gives Chicago Bears massive boost

Chicago acquired Thuney from the Kansas City Chiefs for a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Already having franchise tagged fellow guard Trey Smith, the Chiefs were a bit strapped for cash. The Bears took advantage, adding an elite player to their offensive line.

Thuney is coming to the Bears having won four Super Bowls. For Caleb Williams and the rest of the roster, that experience will be pivotal. Whenever the rocky roads of an NFL season come, Thuney will be a calming voice. He understands the ups and downs of professional football. And he also knows what it takes to win a Super Bowl. The Bears are building their new culture under Johnson. And Thuney will play a big role in that.

But Chicago acquired the guard predominantly for his work on the field. Thuney is coming off of back-to-back All-Pro seasons, arguably playing the best football of his career. His 2024 campaign saw him earn a 79.9 grade from Pro Football Focus, ranking 12/135 guards.

The Bears watched as Williams was sacked a league-high 68 times as a rookie. By adding Thuney, Chicago proved they were serious about fixing the issue and determined to actively address Williams’ blocking scheme.

Bears didn’t stop at Thuney

Before they landed Thuney in a trade, Chicago swung another deal with the Los Angeles Rams for fellow guard Jonah Jackson. And once Thuney was on board, the Bears signed center Drew Dalman to a three-year, $42 million contract.

Jackson’s arrival came with a bit of flack, just based on how his debut with the Los Angeles Rams went. He appeared in just four games as injuries wiped out most of his campaign. When he did play, the Rams had him at center rather than his more natural guard, making things more difficult on Jackson.

Now with the Bears, Jackson is set to play right guard. He’ll also be playing for Johnson again, who worked with Jackson during his time on the Lions. That ended up in Jackson being voted to the Pro Bowl in 2021.

Dalman was considered arguably the best center available in free agency. An ankle injury limited him to just nine games in 2024, but when on the field, Dalman impressed. He earned a 78.8 grade from Pro Football Focus, ranking fourth/64 centers.

Only 26-years-old, Dalman will now be the focal point of Chicago’s offensive line. It was clear their interior was arguably their worst unit throughout 2024. Thuney and Jackson solidify that, but Dalman gives the Bears a long-term option at the pivot. As the Bears continue to build their offense line, they’ll do so around Dalman.

Still, entering 2025, Thuney is the most name brand of Chicago’s offensive line addition. And for good reason playing on the Chiefs and winning numerous Super Bowls. Thuney’s inclusion is a sign of the Bears hopeful future. After blocking for Patrick Mahomes, Thuney is now ready to give off all his knowledge – and some premier protection – to Williams.

