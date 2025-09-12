Chicago Bears DE Montez Sweat has someone looking over his shoulder

The Chicago Bears pass rush was noticeable against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. The Bears sacked J.J. McCarthy three times in his debut for the Vikings on Monday night.

Defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon, defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo, and defensive tackle Gervon Dexter recorded a sack of McCarthy. Defensive end Montez Sweat recorded two tackles, but could not tackle McCarthy behind the line of scrimmage.

Chicago Bears DE Dayo Odeyingbo could top Montez Sweat

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune spoke to an NFL scout who thinks Oedeyingbo could record more sacks than Sweat this season.

Via Biggs:

“There were times when he caved in one side of the pocket,” a pro scout said. “Extreme speed to power, good leg drive. That’s the type of rep you show to someone and say, ‘Minnesota can’t play this guy (Justin Skule) at left tackle.’

“Odeyingbo is very explosive off the ball. Could he have more sacks than Montez Sweat? He could. He’s a really explosive player. He’s not Micah Parsons (or) T.J. Watt because he’s so big and physical. He doesn’t have that elite bend to him where he can turn the corner. … He can bend but he is more straight-line power.”

Sweat recorded a career-high 12.5 sacks in 2023 but added just 5.5 sacks during his first full season in Chicago in 2024. The Bears traded for him with the intention of making him the featured pass rusher on the defense.

So far, Sweat has left a lot to be desired.

Odeyingbo didn’t have a history of being a great pass rusher with the Indianapolis Colts. However, he played well against the Vikings. However, he’ll have a tougher time going against Detroit Lions offensive tackles Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker.

