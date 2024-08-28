Chicago Bears: Takeaways from the new, hopefully successful, 53-man roster

The Chicago Bears got down to the 53-man limit on Tuesday. We look at some of the takeaways from who made it and who did not.

Well, we know the new Chicago Bears season is about to begin when the team gets down to the 53-man limit. On Tuesday, the team announced the final roster (for now). It was pretty interesting to see who made it and who did not.

There were a couple of surprises looking at the roster. Some bubble players made the team, thus bursting other players’ bubbles.

We have already seen a tough luck story with running back Ian Wheeler. He was a longshot story of making the team but was doing well in both the training camp and preseason games. However, he suffered a torn ACL that shut down his season. We saw the story on Hard Knocks and it was heartbreaking.

Here are takeaways from the announced 53-man roster.

1. Do not get attached to this roster

While this is the roster the Chicago Bears announced, it might not be the final one we see before the season begins. Long snapper Patrick Scales made the team. However, he is dealing with a back injury suffered in the Hall of Fame game.

Scales will likely have to go on injured reserve. That means they either go with Cameron Lyons, who practiced and played in Scales’ absence or look for a veteran free agent.

Additionally, fullback Kari Blasingame did not make the team. However, the Chicago Bears are expected to bring him back as early as today after some moves they need to make.

2. Jones makes the team, but not at the position many thought.

Velus Jones Jr was a player on the bubble. He had to have a big training camp and play well during the preseason games to make the team. Well, check and check. The coaches decided to move him over to running back and he flourished as a result.

Jones has used his vision and speed to make big plays from the backfield. He was locked in a battle with Ian Wheeler to make the team. Wheeler’s injury made the matter moot. However, Jones did not make the team as a running back.

The Chicago Bears listed him as a wide receiver. With the wide receiver unit being so deep, though, Jones likely won’t see much action there. Despite the designation as wide receiver, Jone will spend most of his time as a running back and kick returner.

3. Poles, for the most part, is giving his players every chance to make it.

Like most general managers, Ryan Poles has tried to give the players he drafted the best opportunities to make the team. These are players he felt could help the team so he still feels they can contribute.

Take linebacker Noah Sewell, for example. He was injured for most of training camp. Micah Baskerville, on the other hand, was having a great camp and played well during the preseason games. The Chicago Bears decided to go after Sewell, a fifth-round pick, over Baskerville, who was an undrafted player.

The Bears also kept draft picks Doug Kramer and Dominique Robinson, both players who were also on the bubble.

While Ja’Tyre Carter, one of Poles’ draft picks from his first year as Chicago Bears GM in 2022, was cut, He has, for the most part, given his draft picks every opportunity to make the roster.

4. The Bears decided to punt a decision on Borom and Martin

It was thought that the Chicago Bears would part ways with offensive lineman Larry Borom and defensive lineman Jacob Martin. With the selection of Kiran Amegadjie in the third round of this year’s draft and the trades recently made to add defensive linemen, both players looked like they were out.

However, injuries allow the team to punt the decision on them to a later time. The team placed both on injured reserve with a designation to return. That means they are eligible to be taken off of the list and can play in Week 5. As a result, the coaches can see how the trenches are going on both sides of the ball and use Borom or Martin to help.

5. The Bears are using a committee of pass rushers

Throughout the offseason and into training camp, the biggest question on the Chicago Bears’ defense has been at edge rusher. They need someone who can help improve a pass rush that has struggled to get to the quarterback.

Many felt that Poles would go after one early in the draft or pick up a free agent. Well, that did not happen. He did pick an edge rusher, but in the fifth round. That pick could be a huge steal, though. More on that later.

Poles did not opt to go with a free agent, however. He did, however, make a trade for one. What Poles decided to do was go with an edge rusher by committee. The Chicago Bears decided to go with six edge rushers.

The team chose Montez Sweat, DeMarcus Walker, Austin Booker, Darrell Taylor, Dominique Robinson, and Daniel Hardy. Sweat is the leader, What the Chicago Bears need is someone who can protect Sweat and take some attention to free up space for him.

Booker is the one who could be the super rookie. He is inexperienced, having only played 580 total snaps in college. However, he does not look inexperienced. He has feasted on the backup players and has held his own against the starters. His training camp and preseason have been phenomenal. With some seasoning, he could be a huge star.

Taylor came on from the Seattle Seahawks in a trade just days ago.

It appears that the Chicago Bears will go with the hot hand. They will do that until someone breaks out of the batch. The feeling is that the competition will bring out the best in them. Additionally, the coaches can use different schemes with all the players.

For example, Walker can also play from the inside. The coaches can have two of their defensive pass rushers on one side, using one on the inside. That would give them three edge rushers at one time.

Now the Chicago Bears head into the 2024 regular season. This is a big season in franchise history. Poles is in Year 3 of his rebuild. He expects the team to compete for a playoff spot. In the last two seasons wins and losses were not important. That all changes this season. The wins are important now.

Let’s see if the Chicago Bears get out to a quick start and use the momentum to give their fans a memorable season.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE