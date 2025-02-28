The Chicago Bears may suddenly be scrambling when it comes to the franchise’s plans at offensive guard as free agency nears.

After the Kansas City Chiefs decided to use the franchise tag to keep top guard Trey Smith from reaching free agency, the Bears likely needed to turn to their backup plans at the position.

It’s no secret that bolstering the offensive line is a top priority for general manager Ryan Poles and the Bears, especially after watching quarterback Caleb Williams go through the onslaught of 68 sacks as a rookie, and the impact that it had on the offense.

But, with Smith off the market, it might be a bit more difficult for Poles to find the solution in free agency.

Could the Chicago Bears also lose Teven Jenkins?

One contingency plan the Bears could pursue in free agency while maintaining some continuity up front would be a reunion with Teven Jenkins.

However, ESPN’s Aaron Schatz suggests that Jenkins could wind up an ideal fit for the Miami Dolphins, should he reach the open market.

“Practically every guard on the Miami roster is a free agent,” Schatz writes for ESPN. “Robert Jones, Isaiah Wynn, and Liam Eichenberg — so why not upgrade the position with a bright young talent like Jenkins? He is finally coming into this own at guard after starting off as a tackle and struggling with injuries early in his career. This is more of a bet on potential than production so far, as Jenkins had an average pass block win rate (92.0%) and a slightly below-average run block win rate (69.3%) this past season. But the soon-to-be 27-year-old has the talent to move men off the ball in the running game.”

The Bears can, of course, prevent Jenkins from hitting the open market, if they decide to make him a strong enough offer, and view him as a long-term solution at the position.

Chicago is projected to enter the offseason with upwards of $78.8 million in cap space, fourth most in the NFL. So, spending flexibility won’t be a concern when it comes to re-signing Jenkins or adding a veteran at the position in free agency.

However, with Smith off the market, the Bears’ options just got a bit slimmer and perhaps a bit more expensive, too.

Chicago Blackhawks highest paid player doesn’t hold back on team’s struggles this year Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE