The Ben Johnson era of the Chicago Bears has officially begun. The Bears opened up the 2025 season with a 24-24 tie against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. The majority of the starters on both sides of the ball did not play during Sunday’s game. However, we did get to see the NFL debut of Colston Loveland and Luther Burden, among others.

While it wasn’t perfect, there were some huge bright spots during Sunday’s game. In particular, the Bears’ defense looked very impressive. Offensively, there were some rough moments, but still plenty of good. In particular, one offensive player and two defensive players were impressive during the first preseason game of the season.

Chicago Bears defensive end Austin Booker dominated against the Miami Dolphins

Former 2024 fifth-round pick Austin Booker has the potential to be a force in Dennis Allen’s defense. The former Kansas Jayhawk was on fire during Sunday’s game. Booker finished the game with three sacks, six tackles, a forced fumble, and four quarterback hits.

His forced fumble on Miami’s three-yard line led to a Bears touchdown. With a heck of a performance on Sunday, Booker could potentially become a breakout candidate for the 2025 season.

Austin Booker through 3 quarters: 6 TOT Tackles

3 Sacks 🔥

1 Forced Fumble 🏈 What a performance from the 2nd-year Kansas product 🐻⬇️pic.twitter.com/QL68jaGXdK — SleeperBears (@SleeperBears) August 10, 2025

Noah Sewell stood out in the first half of the game

Three-year linebacker Noah Sewell was all over the field during the first half of the game. In particular, he made one of the best plays of the game. During the first quarter, Sewell stopped Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with a tackle for loss on a fourth and goal play from the four yard line.

Sewell ended the game with 6 total tackles and also forced a fumble early in the fourth quarter. It seems the three-year linebacker is finally beginning to find his footing after struggling under Matt Eberflus’ system. Dennis Allen’s scheme is a great fit for the former Oregon Duck.

Noah Sewell already has 4 tackles, 3 solo. Also has a TFL and one forced fumblepic.twitter.com/ppEOwyCa7e — Dave (@dave_bfr) August 10, 2025

Sewell is competing with Ruben Hypolite for the third linebacker position, and it seems he is the frontrunner for that spot.

Kyle Monangai could be an absolute steal for the Bears

The Bears drafted Monangai in the seventh round of this years draft. Many were surprised that Chicago took a running back that late, expecting them to draft one earlier or sign a top free agent. Monangai has had an impressive training camp and he was an instant standout during Sunday’s game.

The rookie showed fast quickness and fought hard for extra yards. He only had 6 carries for 30 yards, but was impressive with his vision and his quick play making ability. Monangai definitely has a shot to get meaningful reps during the 2025 season. Personally, I think he can beat Roschon Johnson for the RB2 position.

Great patience and vision by Kyle Monangai on this run to convert on a 3rd down. pic.twitter.com/SwbhXlBrc4 — Harrison Graham (@HGrahamNFL) August 11, 2025

