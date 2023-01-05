The Chicago Bears need more help at WR than any other team in the NFL. Darnell Mooney was injured and out for the season, Chase Claypool hasn’t lived up to expectations and the rest of the roster is just garbage.

So the Chicago Bears are rumored to be a target for DeAndre Hopkins who is on the outs in Arizona after two consecutive injury-plagued seasons.

The @ChicagoBears should trade a haul for DeAndre Hopkins. Josh Allen's Bills and Jalen Hurts' Eagles do not regret giving up a haul for Diggs or AJ Brown. The Bears have the capital, cap space, and QB prospect to make a huge splash. — Jason Moore (@jasonffl) January 5, 2023

Trading for Hopkins would cost a lot of in draft capital because prior to his injury season, Hopkins was on pace to have a Hall of Fame career. The Chicago Bears will likely have more draft capital if they trade back from the number one or two overall spot as expected which could give them more flexibility. As of right now they only have one pick in the Top-50 making a deal highly unlikely.

