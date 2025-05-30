Former Chicago Bears tight end eyeing one last NFL season

With Cole Kmet, Colston Loveland and Durham Smythe on the roster, the Chicago Bears aren’t looking to make any more additions at tight end; barring injury. But one former Bears tight is looking for his final opportunity in the NFL, even if it doesn’t come in Chicago.

Marcedes Lewis has been in the league for the past 19 seasons, spending his past two campaigns with the Bears. He isn’t much of a contributor in the passing game at this stage of his career, but Lewis is a valued member of any locker room. There aren’t many players with his kind of experience.

Still, Lewis isn’t being naive about the end of his NFL career. He is still hoping to play one more year in 2025, but admits it’ll be the end of his time in the league, via Up & Adams with Kay Adams, h/t Josh Alper of NBC Sports.

“I’m still playing almost 30 percent of the plays now, and it’s not as if I’m just this old guy and I can’t stay healthy,” Lewis said. “I think I’ve missed something like 18 games in 19 years. Durable, I’m still doing my thing. I still practice hard. I’m still a student. I’m learning. I’m not in meetings acting as if I know it all. I think that’s what keeps me locked in and my seatbelt on. I’m just grateful to have that type of growth mindset about my work. That’s the reason why I’m here.”

“I’m going into it saying this is going to be my last year.” Marcedes Lewis on Year 20 potentially being his final NFL season.@heykayadams | @MarcedesLewis89 pic.twitter.com/U7CUEnyUBD — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) May 29, 2025

Marcedes Lewis historic NFL career

As it stands, Lewis has played in the 19th-most games of any player in NFL history at 285. If he were to appear in all 17 games in 2025, which he has done his last four seasons, the tight end would climb all the way to a tie for 10th with Brett Favre and John Carney.

Lewis was originally a first-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars back in 2006. He spent 12 years with the team, reaching the pinnacle of his professional career by being named to his lone Pro Bowl in 2010. That year, he caught 58 passes for 700 yards and 10 touchdowns, all of which remain career-highs.

After the 2017 campaign, Lewis left for the Green Bay Packers, spending the next five years with the team. Now he has been able to see both sides of the rivalry after playing for the Bears.

All in all, Lewis has caught 437 passes for 5,115 and 40 touchdowns. He may no longer be a true offensive threat, but playing in the NFL for 20 years is certainly no easy task. Lewis wants to prove he is up for the challenge.

No room for Lewis on Chicago Bears

It does not appear as if a reunion with the Bears are in the cards though. Loveland, Kmet and Smythe should make for one of the more dangerous tight end rooms should head coach Ben Johnson’s plan come together.

Smythe was signed during the offseason and will play primarily a blocking role. Kmet will also be asked to be an in-line tight end, but he has proven he can be a true threat in the passing game. His 2024 numbers were down, but in 2023, Kmet set career-highs in receptions (73) and yardage (719). A year prior he set a new career-best in touchdown receptions (seven). Kmet should still play a key role in Johnson’s new offense.

But when it comes to Bears tight ends entering 2025, all eyes are on Loveland. His shoulder injury has held him out of OTAs, however, Chicago selected him at No. 10 due to his premier pass catching ability. Over his three years at Michigan, Loveland caught 117 passes for 1,466 yards and 11 touchdowns. The tight end was a clear favorite of Johnson’s and will be crucial building block for him to work with.

As soon as Johnson arrived, things changed immediately for the Bears, including the tight end position. For Lewis, that means looking elsewhere to find a franchise to play his 20th season.

Chicago Bears rookie dominating jersey sales despite not practicing Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE