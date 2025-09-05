As the Chicago Bears finish gearing up for Monday Night football against the Minnesota Vikings, the team is still dealing with multiple injuries. Both Jaylon Johnson and Jaquan Brisker have returned this week to the practice field. However, there are still a few worries about some top players on the roster.

On Friday. the Bears released an updated injury report before practice. The Bears’ star cornerback practiced in a limited capacity for the second day in a row, and rookie running back Kyle Monangai was limited yet again. Second-string running back Roschon Johnson missed another practice due to a foot injury.

The biggest concern right now is that their top run defender has missed a second straight practice.

Chicago Bears linebacker TJ Edwards is dealing with a hamstring injury

Edwards has now missed two straight practices with a hamstring injury. Edwards led the team with 129 tackles during the 2024 season.

The linebacker is a major part of the defense and is also a proven leader. In particular, Edwards has been really good at defending the run. Losing him could be a huge help for Minnesota running backs Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason. Losing Edwards for the first game of the season would be very tough for Dennis Allen’s defense.

On 670 The Score, Bears insider Brad Biggs mentioned that Edwards has not missed a regular-season game in 5 years. Biggs also mentioned that “oftentimes” when a player gets a hamstring injury, it could lead to three weeks being out.

The Bears cannot afford to lose one of their top players on defense this early; hopefully, he can practice in a small capacity on Saturday.

