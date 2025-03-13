Chicago Bears to add another receiver to their already deep core: Insider

The Chicago Bears have done a fantastic job this offseason at adding to their offensive line for next season with the additions of Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson.

These additions to the trenches are what the Bears needed to help better protect their franchise Quarterback, Caleb Williams, who got sacked 68 times, which led the NFL.

The Bears aren’t done adding to the offense, as they appear to be adding another receiver for Williams to target.

The Chicago Bears to add another receiver

The Bears look like they’re adding another wide receiver into the mix, with them appearing to be signing former Washington Commanders wideout Olamide Zaccheaus, per Tom Pelissero.

“Veteran WR Olamide Zaccheaus is signing with the #Bears, per source. OZ had a career-high 45 catches and three TDs last season with Washington. Another weapon for Caleb Williams.“

Veteran WR Olamide Zaccheaus is signing with the #Bears, per source. OZ had a career-high 45 catches and three TDs last season with Washington. Another weapon for Caleb Williams. pic.twitter.com/FU09Acf7dO — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 13, 2025

Zaccheaus will likely be the third option in an already deep wide receiving core, joining D.J. Moore and Rome Odunze, who will be the No. 1 and No. 2 options for this season.

Zaccheaus was with the Commanders last season, playing in all 17 games while starting six. For his season Zaccheaus had a total of 506 receiving yards while scoring three touchdowns.

When he wasn’t receiving Zaccheaus was used as a punt returner, where he tallied 179 yards, with his longest return being 24 yards.

Another good signing for the Bears

Zaccheaus is another excellent signing by general manager Ryan Poles, who has had one of the better offseasons by a GM so far.

With Moore and Odunze set to be the primary receivers, Zaccheaus can expect some packages to be drawn up for him in the offense, but he could be used as a punt returner and on kickoffs again for next season.

Chicago Bears wide receiver deemed breakout candidate amid free agency Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE