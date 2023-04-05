Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles is firmly entrenched at scouting players who will build the depth and talent in the trenches of the Bears’ defensive and offensive lines.

The Chicago Bears are hosting another SEC defensive tackle this week Gervon Dexter from the University of Florida.

Dexter doesn’t fit the typical defensive tackle profile as he stands 6-foot-6 and goes 310-pounds. You don’t typically see defensive tackles above 6-foot-4 as the interior battle in the trenches is typically a battle of leverage. The lower man usually wins the battle, especially in the run game.

Dexter has some decent athleticism for his size, he posted a 4.81 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, highly impressive for a player of his size.

Dexter is frequently slow off snap, which tends to have a domino effect on both his hands and positioning in a negative way. His size and traits help him make plays even after being blocked early in the rep, but he will need to improve his hand usage as a pro. He’s a limited pass rusher with below average quickness and rush skill but can get there eventually if the play extends. Dexter’s physical profile might be hard for teams to ignore, and he could become a more consistent performer in a 3-4 defense.

Overall this is a curious look by Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles. Dexter isn’t highly graded overall by most draft sites. He’s listed in the range of filling in the role of NFL back up to above average back up. He also projects more as a 3-4 5-technique defensive end versus a 3-technique or 1-technique defensive tackle you see in the 4-3 defense.

My guess is Ryan Poles is looking at his overall athletic profile to fill a potential position of need in the later rounds.

