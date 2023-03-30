Report: Chicago Bears to meet with All-SEC wide receiver before draft

Chicago Bears to meet with All-SEC wide receivers

The Chicago Bears wide receiver room will be noticeably improved this fall from where it was before last season’s trade deadline. With Chase Claypool having time to learn offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s super complex-motion scheme and D.J. Moore being added to the roster, the Bears should have a formidable wide receiver corps with Darnell Mooney returning for a fourth season. However, the Bears reportedly are looking to add even more weapons to their pass-catching positions.

It’s a contract season for both Claypool and Mooney in 2023. The Chicago Bears might decide to pass on one or both, so it would make sense to look for another prospect in this April’s draft. According to Jon Sokoloff with the WCBI News, the Bears are planning to meet with Ole Miss wide receiver Jonathan Mingo. Mingo impressed scouts with his speedy 4.46 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Ole Miss WR Jonathan Mingo visited with the Steelers and Titans. Here are the other visits he has lined up: Patriots

Ravens

Cowboys

Bears

Panthers

Falcons Mingo ran a 4.46 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine last month and had 861 receiving yards/5 TDs for the Rebs this past year — Jon Sokoloff (@JonSokoloff) March 29, 2023

Mingo was impressive in college

According to Ole Miss’ website, Mingo is listed as six-foot-two, 225 pounds. the 21-year-old exercise science major played at Ole Miss for four seasons. Mingo recorded 112 receptions for 1,758 yards receiving and 12 touchdown receptions during his college career. He’s credited with two punt return attempts at Ole Miss. Mingo earned second-team All-SEC honors for his play during the 2022 season.

Lance Zierlein with the NFL compared the Ole Miss star to Anquan Boldin in his draft profile of Mingo. Zierlein states Mingo has issues with gaining separation, but is solid in blocking and grabbing contested catches:

“Big, strong slot receiver possessing the mental and physical toughness to outperform his speed limitations. The career production is nothing special, but it’s clear he’s put time and effort into his craft. He runs crisp, well-paced routes and ramps up his focus when it’s time to go get the football. A lack of separation burst and long speed could make for more contested catches, but he has the body type and willingness for that work. Mingo can get tough yards after the catch and is an above-average blocker. He has the skill level and demeanor to become a starting slot receiver for teams using 11 personnel (three WRs) as their base offense.”

Would Mingo fit the Chicago Bears scheme?

With a cursory look at a few highlight videos of Mingo, he does struggle to gain separation. His struggles to beat Central Arkansas cornerbacks was pretty apparent. However, Mingo showed his power and strong hands when going for the ball. Whether that will translate to the NFL, who knows, but Bears quarterback Justin Fields has explicitly stated he wants wide receivers who can seperate.

Sports Illustrated rates Mingo as a third round draft pick.

Here are highlights of Mingo working out at the Senior Bowl.

