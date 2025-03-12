The Chicago Bears were determined to fix their offensive line in front of Caleb Williams. They started with a pair of trades for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson. But the cherry on top came when the Bears signed center Drew Dalman to a three-year, $42 million contract.

Dalman had spent his entire career with the Falcons up to this point. Only 26-years-old, the center is considered a rising player in the NFL and was one of the most coveted offensive lineman in free agency. Bringing him to Chicago ensures the Bears have their center in place for the foreseeable future.

Still only days into free agency and the Bears have already added three new players to their offensive line. With Dalman in tow, ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky now thinks Chicago has a top 10 unit.

“In a matter of a couple weeks, they’ve gone from a bottom 10 offensive line to what should be a top 10 offensive line in Chicago. For an offensive coordinator and now head coach Ben Johnson, that was the number one strength of his in Detroit and that’s where the creativity came from. Now, this is really a massive building block for Caleb Williams’ development.

“Hopefully now as a quarterback, you have so much trust up built in that offensive line, that part of your games becomes a secondary thought and the timing and rhythm of the offense becomes primary.”

Orlovsky was referring to Williams’ knack to hold onto the ball so long. With a more formidable front, the quarterback should have opportunities to make cleaner decisions.

From worst to first

It’s one thing to build an impressive offensive line. But it’s another to keep Caleb Williams upright in the pocket over a 17-game season.

Chicago did not do that in 2024, resulting in Williams being sacked a league-high 68 times. If the Bears are going to have a top 10 unit, simply the sack numbers must come down by a wide margin.

However, it was clear that the middle of the offensive line was the team’s biggest problem. Braxton Jones isn’t fully locked in at left tackle, but Darnell Wright has solidified the right side. The biggest question marks throughout the year were guards Matt Pryor and Teven Jenkins and center Shelton Coleman.

Replacing the guards with Thuney and Jackson should provide a major boost. Thuney is a four-time Super Bowl champion, a three-time Pro Bowl recipient and a two-time First-Team All-Pro seasons. Those All-Pro years came in 2023 and 2024, as Thuney has proven he still has plenty of gas left in the tank. He is one of the best guards in the NFL and a pivotal addition on the line.

Jackson isn’t as heralded as Thuney, especially after 2024. He played in just four games for the Los Angeles Rams as he battled through injury. When healthy, he was forced to play center rather than his natural guard. Jackson should be in his normal spot in 2025 and playing under a head coach he has experience with during their time on the Lions.

The Chicago Bears were desperate to bulk up in the middle. And their quest to rise up the offensive line rankings started with getting a pair of veterans up front.

What Drew Dalman offers Chicago Bears

Dalman offers the Bears long-term assertion at the position, alongside a key starter from day one. While Jackson and Thuney can sign extensions, Dalman is undoubtedly locked in for the next three years. That will be key as Chicago continues to build their roster.

An ankle injury limited the center to just nine games in 2024. But when he was on the gridiron, he was dominant. Dalman earned a 78.8 grade from Pro Football Focus, which ranked fourth/64 centers. He was solid against the pass, earning a 66.6 grade.

But he was even better against the run, ranking fifth/64 centers with a 79.8 run blocking grade. Dalman was a crucial part of Falcons running back Bijan Robinson gaining 1,456 yards and 14 touchdowns. The Bears finished 2024 ranked 25th in rushing, averaging 102 yards per game. Dalman should be able to open up more holes for whoever is carrying the ball.

There will be plenty of expectations on Dalman’s shoulders and truly making the Chicago Bears a top 10 offensive line team might be a bit lofty. But the center, alongside Chicago’s fellow additions, are ready to hit the ground running and welcome in a new era of Bears football.

