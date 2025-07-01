Insider doubles down on Chicago Bears’ top early 2026 draft target

When the 2026 NFL Draft rolls around, the Chicago Bears will look like a much different team. Well, at least if new head coach Ben Johnson’s plans all come together.

The Bears are still coming off of a 5-12 season, and quarterback Caleb Williams has yet to prove why he was a No. 1 overall pick. Johnson and company have plenty of work to do as they try to get Chicago back atop the NFC North.

One area of clear need remains running back. Despite it being a major talking point all offseason, the Bears’ only significant addition was seventh-rounder Kyle Monangai. Even if D’Andre Swift finds his stride, Chicago may be searching for their running back of the future in 2026.

Luckily for the Bears, the 2026 class has numerous high-powered runners. In Matt Miller of ESPN’s latest mock draft, Chicago lands Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love with the No. 17 overall pick. The Bears selected the same player in Miller’s colleague Jordan Reid’s early 2026 mock in May.

“The Bears were rumored to be interested in Ashton Jeanty had he fallen to them in the 2025 draft, so perhaps 2026 is when they’ll get a running back,” Miller wrote. “Love was one of the best running backs in the country last season as a sophomore, rushing for 1,125 yards and 17 touchdowns.”

“He is a bruising runner at 6-foot and 206 pounds but can also break off big plays — see his 98-yard TD against Indiana in the first round of the playoffs — and shake tacklers in space,” he continued. “That, plus his receiving skills, makes him the perfect feature back for new coach Ben Johnson’s offense.”

Chicago Bears run game

The Bears massively improved their offensive line over the offseason, which will only benefit any player running the ball. Still, the options Chicago currently have on their roster will all need to take a step forward to earn a large role in Johnson’s offense.

Swift will open the season as the starting running back, and he has experience playing under Johnson with the Detroit Lions. Still, he averaged just 3.8 yards per carry in his Chicago debut. Especially with the new offensive line, Swift must be much more explosive with his touches.

Roschon Johnson tied Swift for the team lead in touchdowns with six. But it came on just 55 carries as he accumulated 150 total yards. The running back is entering make-or-break territory as the organization changes course.

As for Monangai, he has gained plenty of buzz throughout the offseason. But as a seventh-round pick who ran a 4.6 40-yard dash at the combine, he’ll have a mountain to climb to make a rookie impact.

The run game was crucial for Johnson throughout his successful run with the Lions. Sooner rather than later, the head coach wants to find the player(s) he can build his rushing attack around.

What Jeremiyah Love brings to the table

In Miller’s mock, Love was the only running back taken in the first-round. While his hype may not be as strong as Las Vegas Raiders rookie Ashton Jeanty’s – at least yet – Love has firmly solidified his standing as the 2026 classes’ best running back. But as the No. 1 option, the Bears won’t be the only team vying for his services in the first round.

Love broke onto the scene in 2024, running for 1,125 yards and 17 touchdowns. He averaged a robust 6.9 yards per carry and capped off his dominant campaign by running for a 98-yard touchdown in the 12-team College Football Playoff debut.

Alongside his YPC, Johnson will also be intrigued by Love’s work in the pass game. He caught 28 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns as a sophomore. While it’s unfair to compare Love to Detroit Lions star Jahmyr Gibbs, it’s undoubtable Johnson would like to work with a running back of his caliber in Chicago. During Johnson’s final year in Detroit, Gibbs ran for 1,412 yards and 16 touchdowns while gaining 517 yards and scoring four touchdowns through the air.

Swift and company will have an opportunity to prove the Bears don’t need to draft a running back in 2025. But if the position remains an issue entering 2026, don’t be surprised to see Love’s name on Chicago’s draft card.

