The Chicago Bears may have the most money to spend in free agency, but it doesn’t mean they’ll have a ton of options to spend that money on.

The Chicago Bears need help on the offensive line and one of the top options in free agency Orlando Brown Jr. is set to get the franchise tag again from the Kansas City Chiefs according to this report.

Orlando Brown Jr. is familiar to Ryan Poles from his tenure in Kansas City, he could potentially come in and fill in immediately at right tackle. He is an ideal candidate with his youth and experience to be a long-term solution for the Chicago Bears.

Brown Jr. showed up big in the Super Bowl allowing no sacks or pressures on Patrick Mahomes, and in the process raising his stock and price in free agency. A price that would be perfect for the Bears to fill with their extra cap space.

Unfortunately, it seems like the Chiefs aren’t about to let him get away and will take him off the open market again by tagging him for the second consecutive year as their franchise player.

The Bears will have to look elsewhere in free agency for offensive line help or maybe they decide to move Teven Jenkins out to RT his more natural position. Jenkins sliding to right tackle would make it easier for the Bears to find an offensive guard to replace Jenkins. Finding guards has historically been easier to do than finding tackles.

In other rumors, it also seems that defensive tackle Daron Payne will receive the franchise tag in Washington, thus keeping him off the open market as well.

