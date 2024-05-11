New Bears punter Tory Taylor is continuing to make waves in his first official practices with the team

The Chicago Bears drafted Iowa punter Tory Taylor in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft. The pick was scrutinized heavily by the media and Bears fans alike. Since the pick was made, it has been apparent that Tory Taylor is the real deal.

Chicago Bears special teams coordinator Richard Hightower said he received text messages from three NFL coaches. Hightower said those texts were from “angry” coaches who wanted Taylor on their team. Taylor was also the highest-graded punter in the 2024 class.

According to a new report from NBC, Taylor may already be getting a promotion.

Hightower talks about why Tory Taylor might be doing kickoffs

Now that Tory Taylor has begun punting at Bears rookie minicamp, Hightower has even more praise for the Australian rookie.

Alex Shapiro of NBC Sports Chicago reports that special teams coordinator Richard Hightower talked about Taylor’s talent.

Hightower called Taylor’s combination of touch and strength “rare” among punters.

Is Australia the land of the punter?

Taylor also hails from the land down under, Australia. This is significant because there has been an uptick in Australian punters in the NFL. Australian punters tend to have a slightly different kicking style that a traditional NFL punter. This is because of rugby, which is very popular in Australia. A punt in rugby is still a punt, it just looks a bit different on the kickers end.

One of the best punters in the league currently is from Australia, Michael Dickson. Dickson was drafted in the fifth round by the Seattle Seahawks back in 2018.

Dickson’s “rugby” inspired style of kicking made him a force to be reckoned with. Dickson is able to consistently put the Seahawks in favorable field position on defense.

Takeaway’s

If Tory Taylor is like his fellow countryman, Michael Dickson, the Bears made a great draft choice. Having a good punter can have significant impact on a teams chance at winning. Winning the battle for field position is half of the game. Special teams is a major part of football. Games are won and lost on special teams, especially in the post season.

Tory Taylor, aka “The Crocodile Punter,” may not have been a flashy draft pick. He may turn out to be a smart one.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE