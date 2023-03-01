An ideal Chicago Bears trade partner may want to sit back rather than move up to No. 1 in the 2023 NFL Draft

With the NFL world descending on Indianapolis for the 2023 scouting combine, the Chicago Bears are one of the hot topics throughout the week. Holding the No. 1 pick, many expect the Bears to trade it despite the recent news of Jalen Carter.

Chicago believes in quarterback Justin Fields and trying to acquire more assets should be the biggest goal for Ryan Poles.

So far, we’ve seen the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Carolina Panthers, Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders among others connected to the Bears for the No. 1 pick. But on Wednesday, a general manager from one of those teams revealed they may stay put unless a quarterback absolutely wins them over.

When meeting with the media, Colts GM Chris Ballard was about trading up to No. 1 for a quarterback in this draft. Ballard’s answer? “There is no freaking doubt he’s the guy.” Ballard also said Indianapolis has the chance to take a quarterback at No. 4 as well.

#Colts GM Chris Ballard says he’d have to be convicted “there is no freaking doubt he’s the guy” to attempt to trade up for a QB. Mentions Indy might get a solution to QB issue at No, 4. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) March 1, 2023

As a Bears fan, that’s not the answer you want to here.

Back in January, Ballard said he’d do whatever it took to land a quarterback as the franchise guy in Indianapolis. And it made sense for them to trade up and take one.

But with the rise of Anthony Richardson and Will Levis, Indianapolis could have that option at No. 4 and wouldn’t need to trade up. The Chicago Bears would still have other suitors but ideally, Indianapolis is the perfect trade partner for Chicago because they could stay in the top 4 and potentially get a good first-round pick next year as well.

Was this just GM speak? Or will Ballard get aggressive ahead of April? I guess we are going to find out soon enough.

