The Chicago Bears wasted no time fixing their offensive line problems, adding Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson on a pair of trades. However, the Bears didn’t get perfect marks for how they addressed the issue.

Namely, Jackson will cost Chicago $17.5 million against the cap for the 2025 season. While the Bears still have nearly $44 million left to spend, it’s still a steep price for a guard who appeared in just four games during the 2024 season.

Because of that, Seth Walder of ESPN gave the Bears a D for their acquisition of Jackson. Ultimately, he doesn’t believe the juice is worth the squeeze.

“The Bears are letting the Rams off the hook — and paying a late-round pick to do it,” Walder wrote.

“Only $8.5 million of the $17.5 million owed to Jackson in 2025 is guaranteed, which — in my view — made him a candidate to be released or dealt on a restructured deal with the Rams eating some of the money (or attaching a draft pick),” Walder continued. “Instead, the Rams not only got Jackson’s guaranteed money off their books, but they received a pick to do it!”

“But no matter the reason, Jackson’s value is surely lower today than it was a year ago. The Rams paid just $16.5 million in cash for one season of Jackson in 2024. Now the Bears are going to pay a sixth-round pick and $17.5 million in cash for him in 2025?”

“But I still don’t see how it makes sense for Chicago to overpay for someone else’s mistake at this point of the offseason,” Walder continued. “The Bears forgot the “low” part of buying low on a contract.”

Why Jonah Jackson struggled with Rams

After a strong four-year run with the Detroit Lions, the Los Angeles Rams signed Jackson to a three-year, $51 million contract. But from the moment he signed, something seemed off in LA for Jackson.

He entered the year as the Rams starting center, a position he had never played at the NFL level. That opportunity was short-lived however, as he fractured his scapula in Week 2. He eventually made his return from IR, but when was then benched to end the season. Following the campaign, Jackson requested a trade out of Los Angeles.

On the surface, that performance could lead to plenty of pause from fans and pundits. He certainly didn’t dominate despite getting a shiny new deal. In fact, his arrow is at the lowest point of his career. And despite all of that, Chicago still gave up a draft pick and decided to take on his entire salary.

Still, the Bears knew they needed to get Caleb Williams more protection up front. They believe Jonah Jackson is a key piece in keeping their quarterback upright in the pocket.

How Chicago Bears can transform Jackson

It wasn’t long ago (2021) that Jackson was a Pro Bowler. He has spent his entire NFL career up until that first game with the Rams at guard. The Chicago Bears simply moving Jackson back into his more natural position could jumpstart a 180.

Furthermore, Ben Johnson has experience working with Jackson during their time on the Lions. As the head coach crafts his vision of the roster, he undoubtedly was banging his fist on the table for a Jackson trade. To get Ryan Poles approval to take on his contract shows how strong Johnson feels about him.

It also shows Chicago’s preference when building out their offensive line. Between Jackson and Thuney, the Bears decided to get two trusted veterans without diving into the free agent pool. They’ll have a bit less to work with, but still plenty to sign a standout center or pass rusher.

Jackson will certainly have to prove himself. His connecting to Johnson won’t admonish all of his 2024 sins. But in a more comfortable situation, in an offense looking for immediate improvements, Jackson knows that helping Caleb Williams find his ceiling will erase all doubts of Chicago’s acquisition costs.

