Chicago Bears named trade suitor for All-Pro pass rusher

The Chicago Bears have already invested heavily into their defensive line, signing Dayo Odeyingbo and Grady Jarrett. However, if the Bears really want to make a splash, there is still plenty of talent available around the league.

Chicago has already proven they’re willing to make a trade if the move is right. They acquired their brand new guards Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney via trade. Now, the Bears have an opportunity to swing a monster trade on the defensive side of the ball.

The Cincinnati Bengals have allowed pass rusher Trey Hendrickson to seek a trade as both sides have been unable to come to terms on a new contract. Logan Ulrich of NFLTradeRumors thinks the Bears should step up and make an offer for Hendrickson.

Trade package: 2025 2nd (No. 39)

“Adding Hendrickson might be overkill, especially with Sweat already on the roster, but Bears GM Ryan Poles and HC Ben Johnson have said they want to emphasize winning up front, just like the Eagles did in the Super Bowl,” Ulrich wrote.

“The Bears have the ammunition to go get Hendrickson, if they want. They have four picks in the first three rounds, including an extra second-rounder from Carolina that they put on the table here. Even with all the spending this year, they’re still in good shape because of the advantages of having starting QB Caleb Williams on a rookie contract, even though he was the No. 1 pick,” Ulrich continued. “The goal is clearly to stack the roster around Williams as much as possible, and adding Hendrickson would help accomplish that.”

What Trey Hendrickson offers Chicago Bears

Hendrickson has been dominant ever since joining the Bengals in 2021, making the Pro Bowl ever season. He has racked up 155 tackles, 112 quarterback hits and 57 sacks. His 2024 season saw Hendrickson be named an All-Pro for the first time and finished third in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

Starting all 17 games, Hendrickson made 46 tackles, 36 quarterback hits and a league-leading 17.5 sacks. It was the second year in a row that Hendrickson made 17.5 sacks. The defensive end earned an 88.1 grade from Pro Football Focus, ranking eighth/211 defensive ends.

While his work in the run game could use some work, there is no doubting Hendrickson’s pass rush prowess. His 90.4 grade ranked fifth/211 DEs. If the Chicago Bears defense is truly trying to get to the quarterback, there is potentially no better addition to make that Hendrickson.

But they certainly won’t be alone in their pursuit. And while they have the draft capital to swing a deal, they’ll then need to sign Hendrickson to a long-term extension. That is all possible though, and added Hendrickson to their defense may be too enticing for Chicago to pass up.

State of Bears pass rushing corps

If Hendrickson were to join the team, he would be linking up with Montez Sweat and the newly acquired Odeyingbo. Sweat and Hendrickson would likely start while Odeyingbo rotates in. Overall, it’s a much scarier front than what the Bears offered in 2024.

Sweat just finished his second season with the Bears, racking up 32 tackles, 12 quarterback hits and 5.5 sacks over 16 starts. He is the current leader on the line and led the team in sacks in 2024. He should continue on in that role entering 2025, however, Chicago would surely like to see him be a bit more explosive off the edge.

But that should come slightly easier with Odeyingbo now in the fold. Coming over from the Indianapolis Colts, Odeyingbo has made 106 tackles, 46 quarterback hits and 16.5 sacks over his four-year NFL career. Only 25-years-old, he is expected to take another leap forward in Chicago. And if opposing teams have to focus on Odeyingbo, Sweat should have an easier time to the quarterback.

Adding Hendrickson to the mix would only enhance that issue for opposing offenses. Sweat and Hendrickson would be one of the scariest pairings in the league. As the Bears continue to evaluate their roster, maybe the Bengals pass rusher is the final key to success.

New Chicago Bears free agent reveals Caleb Williams was factor into signing with team Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE