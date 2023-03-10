Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles traded the number one overall pick to the Carolina Panthers today for picks and a player to help Justin Fields.

The Chicago Bears traded the number one overall pick to the Carolina Panthers for the number nine pick in 2023, the number 61 pick and plus a bit Moore.

Compensation update, per sources: Bears trading No. 1 overall pick to Carolina for: 🏈pick No. 9

🏈pick No. 61

🏈a first-round pick in 2024

🏈a second-round pick in 2025

🏈WR DJ Moore pic.twitter.com/hHrHn1UIR2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2023

The Bears now have WR DJ Moore as their number one, a Top-10 pick in 2023 to add to their defense. The assumption would seem to be that the Bears will go for a RT on Monday at the start of the free agency tampering period.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE