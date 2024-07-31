Chicago Bears Training Camp 2024: 5 Important players to watch in Hall of Fame game

The Chicago Bears play their first preseason game of the year as they take on the Houston Texans. Here are five players to watch in the game.

The time is here! The Chicago Bears finally start their 2024 preseason. On Thursday, they take on the Houston Texans in the annual Hall of Fame game. The players get to hit someone other than their teammates and get to play at full speed.

The team announced that none of the starters will play in the game. The Hall of Fame game is an extra game for both teams so the starters usually do not play. If they do, it is usually for a series. That means we have to wait one more week for the debut of quarterback Caleb Williams. He expressed hope to play but it won’t happen.

With the starters sitting, that means that the reserves will receive long looks. A lot of them are fighting for spots on the roster. This extra game, one in which it will be totally played by reserves, gives them a chance to make an impression on the coaching staff.

Here are five players who could be those who make an impression in the Chicago Bears’ opening preseason game.

Roschon Johnson, Running Back

In Roschon Johnson‘s rookie season last year, he was the RB3. Injuries to the other running backs gave him an opportunity to shine. However, the injury bug hit him as well. He suffered a concussion and was not the same the rest of the way.

Johnson is healthy and ready to go. He is once again the team’s RB3. However, he has a grand opportunity once again. If he plays well, the Chicago Bears could decide to have him become the RB2. Khalil Herbert holds that position now. However, heis in a contract year.

Johnson has some advantages over Herbert that could help him win the main backup role. He is a very good blocker and he catches passes well from the backfield. Those are two areas that Herbert struggles with. If Johnson can lean on those and make some good running plays, he could force the Bears to part ways with Herbert, either through trade or cut.

Johnson must get off to a quick start. If he does, he puts a lot of pressure on Herbert.

Bill Murray, Offensive Guard

No, it is not the comedian Bill Murray. It is the 6-foot-4, 307-pound offensive guard. He has been having a good camp so far. He could be crucial to the offensive line if he continues his success in preseason games.

The Chicago Bears have a question about Nate Davis‘ availability. He has missed the veteran minicamp and was injured last weekend. The team expected him to return on Monday but that did not happen. That raises a big question for the offensive line.

If Murray can show he is ready to play he can provide some geat depth. Ryan Bates and Coleman Shelton are in a battle for center. If Davis is not there, the loser of the center battle could become the starter at right guard. Murray could be the backup guard.

Murray making the team is a question. However, it could be a close call. He might end up being back on the practice squad. However, he could be a fan favorite. He will definitely be a favorite for the Hard Knocks audience. There is always that one fringe player who is everyone’s favorite. Murray could be the one this year.

Dominique Robinson, Defensive End

Dominique Robinson was the Chicago Bears’ fifth-round pick in 2022. He was an exciting project, playing several offensive positions in high school and college before moving over to edge rusher. His incredible quickness and athleticism would help him dominate would-be blockers.

Robinson started like gangbusters. He registered 1.5 sacks in his first professional game. Things have not worked out as well since, though. In the 27 games since, he has just half a sack. He has not fulfilled the promise the team hoped for.

This is a critical time for Robinson. He could be on the chopping block. If he does not have a big camp the Chicago Bears could part ways with him. The team desperately needs pass rushers so it is time for the Robinson experiment to provide some results. That could start this week in the Hall of Fame game.

Keith Randolph, Defensive Tackle

Keith Randolph could be another undrafted rookie on the Chicago Bears roster. He went to school at the University of Illinois. He is a great run stuffer and could provide great depth. He is a big object that plugs up the middle. If he does well, he will give the starters some snaps off and keep them fresh throughout the season.

Randolph does struggle against the pass. That was the main reason he went undrafted. That would not be much of a problem with the Bears. He would only be needed in small stretches.

Randolph will be in a battle with Byron Cowart. He has a chance to make the team and make an impact. He should get a long look at the first game. He needs to get off to a good start.

Austin Booker, Defensive End

It will be exciting to watch Austin Booker in action. Like Robinson, he is a fifth-round project. He has a total of just 580 snaps in college over 18 games (1 start). However, looking over his game film, he does not look like an inexperienced player. He looks like an All-American ready to take on the NFL.

Some scouts believe that had Booker decided to stay in school for one more year, he could have been a first-round pick easily. A player of his inexperience should not look as polished as he does.

That has translated to the practices so far. In OTAs and the veteran minicamp, he dominated against the reserves. He was blowing past blockers and constantly finding himself in the backfield. When he went up against the starters, he was not as dominant, but he still was impressive. Holding his own against good veterans is big for a player like Booker.

That trend continued as the players started practicing in pads. Many were interested in seeing how he did in pads. He showed he will be a good player on the NFL. Again, he dominated the reserves and held his own against the starters. He made some sweet moves to free himself up and get into the backfield. He was impressive rushing from the outside and making spin moves to the inside and making plays there.

Booker will get his first opportunity to impress the coaching staff this week. He makes his professional debut and gets to show how good he can be in a game situation. He will likely get in later in the game. That means he should see inferior talent. If his pattern continues he will have a big game and produce more buzz. Then the coaches will try him against better competition.

Booker can be the answer at defensive end that the Chicago Bears have needed. He could start showing that in this week’s game.

