With the Chicago Bears starting their training camp, we take a look at some players who should be worried about making the team. Here are four of them.

The Chicago Bears have opened training camp. The players are getting accustomed to new teammates and a new coaching staff. After another busy offseason, there is renewed hope for success in 2025. Of course, that comes with some hesitation. Fans were in the same position last training camp.

We know how the season ended up.

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles wants to make fans forget what happened last year. He saw what his errors were and set about to correct them. Last offseason he overhauled the offense but did not do much to the offensive line. That came back to bite the Bears.

This offseason, many feel that Poles turned a huge weakness into a strength. Analysts around the league feel that the Chicago Bears could have one of the better offensive lines in the NFL. The interior of the line has some of the top players at their positions.

Guard Joe Thuney is a two-time All Pro and a four-time Super Bowl champion. Drew Dalman was the top free agent center available. Guard Jonah Jackson had success with new Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson when both were with the Detroit Lions. He has dealt with injuries but has a lot of talent.

Poles also added some weapons for quarterback Caleb Williams. Many feel wide receiver Luther Burden is a player to watch this season. Additionally, Poles added big tight end Colston Loveland to team with Cole Kmet to give the Bears a strong tight end duo.

Johnson is fond of using a lot of two tight end sets so having two who are big, athletic, and have great hands is great for Williams.

While seeing the top players is great, watching the other players fight for a spot on the roster is also good. Some of them are fighting for their career. Seeing how much is on the line can either bring out the best in them or have them go down in flames.

Let’s take a look at four bubble players who should be nervous about making the Chicago Bears roster.

