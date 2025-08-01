As the Chicago Bears continue their training camp, we take a look at key position battles. We already looked at left tackle, strong side linebacker, and main backup quarterback. Today, we examine the outside cornerback job.

The incumbent for the job is Tyrique Stevenson. Stevenson is starting his third season with the Chicago Bears. He has had some success at the position so far. However, he has also had some bad moments. Well, not just bad but plain boneheaded miscues. Those miscues bring to question how much he can be depended on to get the job done.

Of course, the biggest mistake Stevenson made was against the Washington Commanders in Week 8. The Chicago Bears just had a great comeback to take the lead late in the game. On the last play of the game, Stevenson was busy talking trash to the Commanders fans when he should have been playing the Hail Mary.

When Stevenson did get to the play, he tipped the ball into a Commander’s hands. Washington won the game. That was the beginning of the Chicago Bears’ spiral as they went on to lose ten straight games.

There were other times he made some questionable moves as well. While Stevenson is a talented player, the fear is that he will again make a dumb move to cost the team a victory.

Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen says the outside cornerback job is wide open

Likely because of those concerns about Stevenson, the new Chicago Bears coaching staff is not sold on him just yet. Instead of continuing with him as the starter there, defensive coordinator Dennis Allen announced that the job was up in the air.

You know, I’ve seen a lot of improvement from a lot of different guys…I think it’s completely up for grabs. You saw it out there today. You saw some different guys going out there with the 1s. And I think that’s how you develop the very best defense that you can, is create as much competition as you can and let the tape make the decision. And that’s really what it’s about.

The Chicago Bears signed Nahshon Wright to add some depth. With Jaylon Johnson going down for several weeks with an injury, though, he has played that position. He has done a great job there so far. Allen has been very happy with his work and that could mean a shot on the other side.

The Bears also picked up Shaun Wade and Nick McCloud to help with depth. In a shocker at practice recently, however, Allen had Stevenson play with the backups and had Wade and McCloud split time with the starters. Also, do not forget Terell Smith. He was the Bears’ fifth-round pick in 2023.

Smith has 26 career games, six of them starts. He even started a game when the Bears demoted Stevenson for a game. He was solid in his starts and has been a good rotation player.

While Smith, Wright, Wade, and McCloud might not be elite or spectacular, they are solid options. They have the length that the Bears covet. Smith is 6-foot, Wade and McCloud are 6-foot-1, while Wright is 6-foot-4. They are all athletic and can disrupt receivers’ routes.

One thing that hurts Stevenson is that he is always trying to go for the big play. He wants to force it. He needs to realize that sometimes you just go for a fundamental play and sometimes the big play results from that. Going for the pretty play all the times can result in getting burned. That has happened a few times to him.

The other guys are not worried about always trying to make the big play. They are solid and have not made the big mistakes.

Allen could just be trying to set a fire under Stevenson

Of course, Allen could be doing all of this just to light a fire under Stevenson. Stevenson is a very talented player and has the tools to be a great player. Physical tools are not everything that determine success, though. What goes on between the ears is just as important.

Does Tyrique Stevenson have to prove himself? 🤔@ruthiepolinsky and @clayharbs82 share their thoughts on The Big Pro Football Show. pic.twitter.com/MC9b9yy3Cb — Bears on CHSN (@CHSN_Bears) July 17, 2025

What Stevenson has to do is be a stronger player mentally. Perhaps he needs to mature a little more. The Chicago Bears are trying to escape from the error filled malaise of the last few decades. They need to have mentally strong players so we do not see a repeat of all those mistakes that have happened way too many times.

Stevenson still has a leg up on the competition. However, he needs to show that he is over his mental errors. This is a new coaching staff that has no ties to him. If he cannot do that, Allen will have no problem replacing him. The Chicago Bears are trying to change their recent history of futility so if he can’t do it the coaches will find someone else who can.

