On Thursday, the Chicago Bears saw both right tackle Darnell Wright and cornerback Kyler Gordon go down with worrying injuries. Wright was able to make his return on Friday, but the injury bug has bitten once again at Bears training camp.

Defensive tackle Andrew Billings was forced to leave practice with trainers. His left ankle appeared to be rolled up on during the Bears’ joint practice session with the Miami Dolphins, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN.

Andrew Billings walked off the field with trainers after looking like he got his left ankle rolled up on during a move the ball period — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) August 8, 2025

However, it appears as if Chicago has caught a break and that Billings’ injury scare was exactly that. The defensive tackle was able to return to the field shortly after leaving, via Michael Dwojak of Bears Insider.

#Bears Andrew Billings limped off the field after a play where he landed funny. But Billings went back on the field later. — Michal Dwojak (@mdwojak94) August 8, 2025

Still, the Bears will closely monitor Billings’ status throughout Friday’s practice and into the preseason. The defensive tackle played in just eight games in 2024 after suffering a season-ending pectoral injury. Being a seven-year NFL veteran, Billings isn’t in desperate need for reps. Chicago wants him to learn Dennis Allen’s new scheme, but at the same time, they want him on the field for Week 1 of the regular season.

What Andrew Billings offers Chicago Bears

The Bears added to their defensive line in both free agency with Grady Jarrett and Shemar Turner, respectively. Jarrett is set to start next to rising star Gervon Dexter while Turner will work behind them. Billings should settle in with second-team, however, he was listed amongst the starters on the team’s first unofficial depth chart. However it works out, assume Billings is healthy, he should have a sizable role on the defense.

His main role will be clogging up holes in the run game. After Billings’ injury, Chicago’s run defense took a major nosedive. The Bears ended up finishing their season ranked 28th in run defense, allowing 136.3 yards per game. It’s logical to expect Billings to be on the field in clear run situations.

Over his entire seven-year NFL career, the defensive tackle has made 160 tackles, 20 quarterback hits and 5.5 sacks. Since joining the Bears in 2023, Billings has put up 40 tackles, five quarterback hits and a sack. Noticeably, his pass rush grade of 78.6 from Pro Football Focus. ranked 10/219 defensive tackles.

Still, Billings is entering a contract year. Despite his veteran status, he still must impress the new coaching staff. Having to spend time on the sidelines would diminish his chance of making an impact. However, Billings was quickly able to get past his injury scare and returned to practice with the second-team, via Mark Carman of CHGO.

Andrew Billings back out there with the 2’s. — Mark Carman (@thecarm) August 8, 2025

Overall, with Chicago already facing so many injuries, the Bears don’t have to stress this time around.

Chicago Bears defense steals show in Miami Dolphins joint practice Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE