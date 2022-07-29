Trending
Chicago Bears training camp update 7/29: Brisker and Gordon each with a pick; Justin Fields was on fire

Jaquan Brisker Chicago Bears

As the Chicago Bears moved into day 3 of practice with the full team 11-on-11 session here are the latest updates…Out of the gate Cole Kmet is making plays and the two rookies each have a pick on the day.

 

Keeping you updated with Chicago Bears practice as it happens here are the most up to date moments from day three of practice.

As the Chicago Bears shift into the seven on seven and 11-on-11 team period here are some updates on some big plays that are happening in practice.

The offensive line due to early injuries is featuring four rookies playing with the first-team offensive line.

Sam Mustipher also shifted back over to center with the starting unit.  There was a jail break in practice with a lack of communication between all the rookies.  Defense is fired up having grabbed two interceptions early in practice.  Each rookie has grabbed an early INT.  First Kyler Gordon grabbed a pick off a tipped pass and then Jaquan Brisker broke on a pass and solidified his own pick.

Depsite the pick by Brisker, early returns on Cole Kmet is that he continues to make big catches down the middle of the field.  Kmet looks like he’s coming on strong so far in training camp and that bodes well for a break out season in his third year in Chicago.

Equanimeous St. Brown has been arguably the best receiver on the field today.  He has multiple big catches and just snagged a big touchdown high and away from the defender, delivered by Justin Fields.

High praise all the way around for the Chicago Bears on offense today.  Mooney has made plays, Kmet continues to make plays.  Fields has been sharp and his compact release has been on full display.  Fields’ arrow is pointing up.

N’Keal Harry also made his first notable touchdown grab of training camp today.  Overall Fields finished the red-zone session a perfect 10-for-10.  That’s the type of greatness you want to see out of your franchise QB.  It may be time to up the level of excitement surrounding Justin Fields.

 

