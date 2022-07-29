As the Chicago Bears moved into day 3 of practice with the full team 11-on-11 session here are the latest updates…Out of the gate Cole Kmet is making plays and the two rookies each have a pick on the day.

Keeping you updated with Chicago Bears practice as it happens here are the most up to date moments from day three of practice.

As the Chicago Bears shift into the seven on seven and 11-on-11 team period here are some updates on some big plays that are happening in practice.

The offensive line due to early injuries is featuring four rookies playing with the first-team offensive line.

Bears O-Line, with several players out today, featured Braxton Jones at LT, Zach Thomas at LG, Doug Kramer at C, Ja’Tyre Carter at RG and Larry Borom at RT. Whitehair and Lucas Patrick are out. — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) July 29, 2022

Jaquan Brisker steps into a route and picks off Justin Fields. Intended for Kmet. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) July 29, 2022

Sam Mustipher also shifted back over to center with the starting unit. There was a jail break in practice with a lack of communication between all the rookies. Defense is fired up having grabbed two interceptions early in practice. Each rookie has grabbed an early INT. First Kyler Gordon grabbed a pick off a tipped pass and then Jaquan Brisker broke on a pass and solidified his own pick.

Depsite the pick by Brisker, early returns on Cole Kmet is that he continues to make big catches down the middle of the field. Kmet looks like he’s coming on strong so far in training camp and that bodes well for a break out season in his third year in Chicago.

Cole Kmet settled down between defenders over the middle on a nice pass from Justin Fields. #Bears — Lester A. Wiltfong Jr. (@wiltfongjr) July 29, 2022

Fields with a leaping play-action TD pass to Kmet, athleticism to avoid pursuit from Trevis Gipson. — Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) July 29, 2022

Equanimeous St. Brown has been arguably the best receiver on the field today. He has multiple big catches and just snagged a big touchdown high and away from the defender, delivered by Justin Fields.

Fields hits Equanimeous St. brown in the back of the end zone for a TD. Nice body control by ESB to go up and get it and still get two feet in bounds — Chicago Football Connection (@CFCBears) July 29, 2022

High praise all the way around for the Chicago Bears on offense today. Mooney has made plays, Kmet continues to make plays. Fields has been sharp and his compact release has been on full display. Fields’ arrow is pointing up.

#Bears on to some 7 on 7 now… Fields to Mooney on an out, and so far the O has been sharp pic.twitter.com/XGaDPotya1 — Lester A. Wiltfong Jr. (@wiltfongjr) July 29, 2022

Justin Fields was 5 for 5 on his session with the ones, #Bears https://t.co/4xkA4MZnMI — Lester A. Wiltfong Jr. (@wiltfongjr) July 29, 2022

N’Keal Harry also made his first notable touchdown grab of training camp today. Overall Fields finished the red-zone session a perfect 10-for-10. That’s the type of greatness you want to see out of your franchise QB. It may be time to up the level of excitement surrounding Justin Fields.

Fields perfect in first two 7 on 7 sessions. Three straight TDs to Montgomery, Mooney and Harry — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) July 29, 2022

