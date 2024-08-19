Chicago Bears Training Camp 2024: 3 Successful players Whose Stock Soared

As training camp progresses, certain Chicago Bears players are doing a good job of cementing their place on the roster. Here are three of them.

After four weeks of training camp and three preseason games, some of the position battles on the Chicago Bears roster are starting to clear up. Certain players are solidifying their place on the team with their practices and some success on the field.

Things are going well with the Chicago Bears 3-0 and scoring points galore while simultaneously holding their opponents from scoring many points. A lot of players are seeing their stock rise with their stellar play. They are making it difficult for the coaches to consider other players in their place.

Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles is proud that it is hard to make this team now. You must bring a lot to the table to make it on this team. While a lot of spots are already decided, some intense battles are going on.

Here are three players who are seeing their stock soar with their play.

Dante Pettis, WR

Poles sees something in Dante Pettis, Pettis did have a successful college career. The San Francisco 49ers drafted him in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. His career at the professional level has not been very good, though.

In his five seasons, Pettis has 79 catches for 984 yards and 12 touchdowns. That would be a great season, not a career. He previously played for the Chicago Bears in 2022. The only significant thing he did in his first go-around in Chicago was drop too many third-down targets.

It was a surprise, then, when Poles signed Pettis this offseason. The Chicago Bears’ wide receivers room is loaded with D.J. Moore, Keenan Allen, Rome Odunze, and Tyler Scott. There is likely one spot left and many felt that could go to Velus Jones Jr.

Something happened, however. Pettis has been practicing well in training camp. Additionally, the Chicago Bears decided to move Jones to running back. He has looked pretty good there so far. With him moving to running back, Pettis has a renewed opportunity to make the team.

Pettis is now in a battle with Collin Johnson and Nsimba Walker for that final wide receiver spot. Johnson made a big impression in the Hall of Fame game. However, he suffered an injury and is now on the shelf. That gave more snaps to Pettis and he took advantage of that.

Against the Cincinnati Bengals this past weekend Pettis had a big game. He dominated the Bengals reserve defensive backs on his way to a three-catch, 53 yards and 2 touchdown day. Add that to the good practices he has had and he is now in a good position. He could end up wearing a Chicago Bears jersey once again.

Amen Ogbongbemiga, Linebacker

There were not many expectations placed on the shoulders of Amen Ogbongbemiga. at best, the thought was he could contribute to special teams. However, he has been practicing well. Then he had a big game against the Bengals.

Ogbongbemiga had an interception in the second quarter that garnered a lot of attention. It was a nice play and he was impressive. That was not his best play of the game, though. It was not even his best play of the quarter.

Near the end of the half, he made a huge play. Kwamie Lassiter was flying down the sideline just before the end of the half. Ogbongbemiga reached him and made the tackle. What he also did was make sure he kept Lassiter in bounds. The play forced the Bengals to use their final timeout, hurting their two-minute offense.

Ogbongbemiga finished the game with six tackles, tied for most on the team.

Austin Booker, Defensive End

Ever since the draft process started, I have been bullish on Austin Booker. He has a ton of natural talent that makes him look much more experienced than the player who has just 580 snaps under his belt. He has been dominating at training camp and did well in his first two preseason games.

Booker has been doing so well that his play demanded that he play some snaps with the starters. That is exactly what happened against the Bengals. While he did not have the gaudy numbers he had last week against the Buffalo Bills, he did have a good game.

Many people note the motor that Booker has. He is relentless in his play and just will not give up until a play is done. We saw more of that against Cincinnati. However, what we also saw was a lot of awareness. There was a play in which he stunted on the inside for a pass-rush play. He quickly realized that the run was coming his way and he shed the blocker easily and made the stop.

The coaches did what needed to be done and gave Booker plays with the first team, opposite Montez Sweat. He seemed to handle his own. Additionally, on a couple of third down plays, the Chicago Bears had DeMarcus Walker, another defensive end, kick inside while Booker played the outside.

That move was interesting. It gave the defensive line a strong pass rushing lineup with Sweat, Walker, and Booker. It also had Gervon Dexter, who plans on having a much improved pass rush from the three-technique this season. The Chicago Bears are looking for a way to get to the quarterback more. That could be a good way of doing it.

There are still many who feel that the Chicago Bears need to find another edge rusher, feeling that Booker is still too raw. Poles recently made a bid for a veteran defensive end but lost out. He still said that he was happy with what he had and would let the situation play itself out. Booker himself wants to show that he is ready for whatever comes his way.

