The Chicago Bears continue to go through training camp with the preseason schedule still a couple of weeks away. There are a few position battles that will go a long way to helping the team have a successful 2025 season. As camp continues, we look at some of the important position battles.

So far, we examined the battles at left tackle and strong side linebacker. Next up is the battle at backup quarterback.

It is nice to see the Chicago Bears not have to worry about the starting quarterback. For years, they had a question at the lead position. Now they have the starting spot solved with Caleb Williams and now the question is who backs him up.

The Chicago Bears have Tyson Bagent and Case Keenum as the main competitors at backup quarterback. With all due respect to Austin Reed, he is not on the same level as the other two and is basically a camp body, unless he makes a remarkable run to change that.

Bagent has been the main backup for the Chicago Bears in his two seasons. He came in as an undrafted rookie free agent out of a Division II school and surprisingly won the backup job. He ended up starting four games when then starter Justin Fields suffered an injury. The team went 2-2 in those starts.

Last season, with a healthy Williams, Bagent only got into four games, with zero starts. So far in his career, he has completed 66.2 percent of his passes for 870 yards and 3 touchdowns in nine total games. However, he has thrown 6 interceptions.

With where he came and the odds he defied, Bagent has become a fan favorite. He came out of nowhere to win the backup job when most thought he would not even make the roster in 2023. Then, last season, he held off a competition from another veteran, Brett Rypien.

Keenum is the epitome of a backup. He has been a career backup in his 11 years in the NFL. He does have a lot of starting experience, having started 66 games out of the 80 he has under his belt. He has a 30-36 record as starter. With his starting experience, though, he could be great insurance in case Williams goes down.

Keenum did have a great season with the Minnesota Vikings in 2017, going 11-3 as the starter there. He led the team to the NFC North title and the Vikings made it to the NFC Championship game. They lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, however.

Keenum has competed for a spot his entire career. He says he is used to competition and welcomes it. He did not ask the Chicago Bears for any assurances that he would be the main backup, just a chance to compete for that job.

I mean, I’ve competed my whole life, you know? I show up every day and hope my locker’s not cleaned out. That’s how I treat every day. I’ve competed my whole life. I have a knack of sticking around and being ready to go when my name is called, no matter when that is or how that is.

Despite Bagent being a favorite with the Chicago Bears fans, Keenum looks like he has an advantage. He has a ton of experience and without throwing a pass, could be extremely valuable. That experience will come in handy for Williams. Last season, it seemed at times like he was on an island. He was learning on the job and did not get much help from his coaches, and no help from Bagent.

Keenum has seen it all in his career. When Williams gets to a tough spot, Keenum will be able to help him through it. He has the understanding of the NFL play so he can give Williams a perspective he has never seen before.

Keenum’s help is not just for Williams, though. Bagent is in his third year. He has a lot to learn as well. Yes, he is a solid player, but not great at any skill. He just works hard and is fundamentally solid. Keenum can also give him a few tips to help him. In fact, he has already been helping him and he has praise for his competitor.

I think Tyson is going to play a long time in this league, I really do,” Keenum said. “He is very athletic, he’s trained and he is hungry. Man, he is one of the most well-prepared guys on that field every day, so I’m very impressed with him.

While Bagent has done a great job to be where he is at the moment, he needs to elevate his game to hold onto his job. He not only has to work to keep his job, he has to work to show other teams in the league that he can be a viable asset. He becomes a restricted free agent after the season. If he shows a marked improvement this season it could mean a critical decision for him and the Chicago Bears.

This could be Keenum’s job to lose. He will be a valuable player for the two young quarterbacks. Whoever wins the competition, however, the Chicago Bears will have three solid players in the quarterback room. This is something Chicago Bears Nation has not seen in a long time.

