The Chicago Bears had their first training camp of the 2025 season on Tuesday morning. The practice was not perfect by any means. It was reported that the starting offense struggled badly. Caleb Williams threw an interception on the first play of 11 on 11s. Head coach Ben Johnson reportedly took the starting offense out of a drill for failing to get set twice.

The defense got coached very hard as well, as it was reported that defensive coordinator Dennis Allen had the defense doing up/downs during practice.

However, there were still some very bright moments during Tuesday’s practice. The Chicago Bears posted on X, two videos of two impressive plays from Tuesday.

Roshon Johnson and JP Richardson made some impressive plays during day one of Chicago Bears training camp

Current RB2, Roschon Johnson, made an impressive one-handed grab with a nice spin move during 11 on 11s.

RoJo showing off the hands 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/Ar4G5EJgw5 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) July 23, 2025

The former 2023 fourth-round pick is expected to be behind D’Andre Swift in the running back depth chart. With head coach Ben Johnson’s creativity, Johnson might see the field much more during the 2025 season.

In what was considered to be the biggest play of Tuesday’s practice, undrafted wide receiver JP Richardson made an insane one-handed diving catch. Tyson Bagent threw a great ball on a very tight window on this play.

A very impressive way to start training camp for an undrafted rookie. Bagent is currently in a competition for the backup quarterback role against veteran quarterback Case Keenum.

