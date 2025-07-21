It’s finally here. Football season is on its way, and the offseason is over. The Chicago Bears have begun training camp with rookies reporting this past Saturday. Veterans will report to Halas Hall on Tuesday.

There are plenty of huge storylines to watch during camp: The competition at left tackle, how the new offense will look under new head coach Ben Johnson, and how Dennis Allen will turn the pass rush around, to name just a few. There are plenty of veterans who will be fighting to make a spot on the roster, and here are three veterans on offense to keep an eye on throughout the next few weeks.

Three Chicago Bears offensive veterans to watch during Training Camp: Caleb Williams

This is an obvious one. The 2024 first overall pick is the biggest player to watch during training camp/

Caleb Williams enters his second year as the starting quarterback for the Bears. During his rookie season, Williams broke multiple franchise passing records and had many impressive moments during a horrible season. However, he does have plenty to work on during training camp. Williams needs to improve his deep ball accuracy and avoid sacks by throwing the ball away.

With a massively revamped offensive line and a dynamic play-caller, Williams must improve in 2025. Ben Johnson did confirm that the new offense will be “tailored around Williams.”

The right man for the job. What will Ben Johnson unlock in Caleb Williams in year 2️⃣? pic.twitter.com/ElfNRLacyw — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) July 15, 2025

It’ll be exciting to see what the new offense will look like during training camp. How the second-year quarterback looks during practices is no doubt the biggest storyline during this year’s camp.

Braxton Jones is another huge name to watch. Can he reclaim his spot at left tackle?

Braxton Jones has been the Bears’ starting left tackle since the 2022 season. The former fifth-round pick has started all 40 games he has played. During the 2024 season, Jones started only 12 games and missed the remainder of the season due to a broken ankle. Despite having many inconsistent moments throughout his career, the Bears’ offensive line has performed best with him in the lineup.

However, Chicago drafted Ozzy Trapilo in the second round of the 2025 draft. Trapilo has had a very impressive offseason. Trapilo got most of the starting reps during OTA practices and has reportedly impressed many. Trapilo has even been compared to former Bear Kyle Long.

Jones did not practice during OTAs and suffered another setback with his recovery. Jones is a major name to watch as he could potentially lose his starting spot for Week 1.

Can Tyler Scott earn a spot on the roster?

The Bears’ wide receiver corps is loaded for the 2024 season. DJ Moore and Rome Odunze will be the number one and two receivers, as expected. 2025 second-round pick Luther Burden is expected to be in the slot position following his signing of his rookie contract late last week.

The team also has Devin Duvernay, Olamide Zaccheaus, Miles Boykin, and Tyler Scott on the roster. Scott has failed to exceed expectations since being drafted in 2023. The 2023 fourth-round pick has had many opportunities to see the field, but has not made the most of his chances.

With a loaded wide receiver room, Scott is heavily considered to be a cut candidate this season. If the Bears keep only five receivers, there is a high chance that Scott won’t be coming back. With two solid veterans like Duvernay and Zaccheaus, Scott must have a huge training camp to stick around in Chicago.

If he can manage to impress Ben Johnson and the offensive staff, he might be able to snag the final spot on the roster or at least make the practice squad.

Chicago Bears make quick roster move before training camp opens Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE