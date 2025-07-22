Chicago Bears sign Super Bowl-winning defensive lineman

On Tuesday, the Chicago Bears announced that they had signed two defensive players before the first training camp practice set to begin on Wednesday. One will bring the experience of having won a Super Bowl to the Bears.

Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Bears signed defensive lineman Tanoh Kpassagnon and defensive back Tre Flowers.

“The Bears are adding a pair of veterans prior to camp, signing DL Tanoh Kpassagnon, formerly of the Chiefs and Saints, and DB Tre Flowers, GM Ryan Poles announced,” Rapoport posted on X.

Chicago Bears signed former Super Bowl champion, Tanoh Kpassagnon

The Kansas City Chiefs selected Kpassagnon in the second round of the 2017 draft, winning Super Bowl LIV during his time with the team. He overlapped in Kansas City when Poles was in the front office.

Kpassagnon signed with the New Orleans Saints in 2021 and played there through the 2024 season. He has familiarity with new Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen.

Kpassagnon, 31, has appeared in 104 games and started in 34. The six-foot-seven, 289-pound athlete from Villanova has recorded 141 tackles, 16.5 sacks, 22 tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles.

The Bears signed cornerback Tre Flowers

The Seattle Seahawks selected Flowers in the fifth round of the 2018 draft. He’s spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals, Atlanta Falcons, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Indianapolis Colts.

Flowers, 30, has appeared in 95 games and started in 44. The six-foot-three, 200-pound athlete from Oklahoma State has made 212 tackles, five forced fumbles, 22 passes defensed, and four interceptions during his time in the league.

Flowers will add depth to a secondary that is short of veteran cornerback Jaylon Johnson for the foreseeable future.

