The Chicago Bears released one quarterback, Trevor Siemian, from last year’s squad as they brought in a couple of other options this offseason to compete with Nathan Peterman to back up Justin Fields. The Bears signed P.J. Walker in free agency. They also brought in a couple of undrafted rookie free-agent quarterbacks, including Tyson Bagent, to showcase their skills in the upcoming rookie minicamp. It appears Siemian has found a new home this offseason.

Former Chicago Bears QB signs with the Cincinnati Bengals

According to multiple reports, Siemian has signed with the Cincinnati Bengals.

#Bengals make it official with Trevor Siemian — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 3, 2023

Siemian met with the Bengals earlier in April. The meeting with the Bengals must have gone well, as he joined the AFC contender after the draft. The Bengals were a drive away from reaching the Super Bowl last postseason. Now Siemian will have a chance to back up Joe Burrow as the Bengals look to return to the Super Bowl on a highly talented roster.

