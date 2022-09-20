How much do you know about the Chicago Bears?

Where were the Chicago Bears founded? What does GSH stand for on the Bears uniforms? What former Bear left the team in order to form his own league? What defense did Buddy Ryan, Chicago Bears defensive coordinator, popularize? Who was the Chicago Bear that was known as “The Refrigerator”?

6. What QB led the Bears to victories in four out of the five NFL Championship Games from 1940 to 1947?

7. What position did Mike Ditka play?

8. What Chicago Bear was known as “Sweetness”?

9. Who is Chicago’s most recent winner of the Defensive Player of the Year Award?

10. What were the Chicago Bears originally named?

Answers:

Decatur, IL in 1919, moving to Chicago in 1921. The GSH stands for the initials of George S. Halas . George Stanley Halas played for, coached, and eventually owned the Chicago Bears. Halas passed away in 1983, and the patch on the team’s sleeve has remained since. Red Grange, to form the American Football League, lasting only one season. The 46 Defense – 8 men in the box, with 6 of them being on the line of scrimmage. William Perry, due to his intimidating size. Sid Luckman, also being named the league’s MVP of the 1943 season. Tight End, revolutionizing the position as a pass catcher. Walter Payton, due to his personality and likeness. Brian Urlacher, 2000. Originally named the Decatur Staleys, after the A.E. Staley food starch company.

Do you know the Bears like you think you do? How many did you get correct?

