Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. put on a show in the Buckeyes’ big win over Michigan State on Saturday, helping power the offense along with quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Harrison Jr. finished the game with 7 receptions for 131 yards and 3 touchdowns, breaking a Buckeyes record with the most three touchdown games in his career. His fantastic day also drew the attention of Twitter, specifically Chicago Bears fans.

Bears fans took to Twitter to discuss Harrison Jr. and wishing that he would end up in the Windy City eventually. Harrison Jr. does have to return to college for one more year but Bears fans are hoping that he can land in Chicago in the 2024 NFL draft:

Hi, I'd like to place an order for one Marvin Harrison Jr. to Chicago, please? — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) October 8, 2022

I am pretty sure Marvin Harrison Jr. could start for my Chicago Bears tomorrow.🥹 — Phil Bailey (@pbailey_24) October 8, 2022

i need marvin harrison jr to be a chicago bear in 2 years — Kev (@2KEVlN) October 8, 2022

Idk if the bears will still be bad enough when Marvin Harrison Jr declares but I want him in Chicago so bad 😂 — 👨🏽‍🦯 ♓️ (@Narv2121) October 8, 2022

Every GM in the NFL on Marvin Harrison, Jr: https://t.co/iUG64NjlRK pic.twitter.com/hGFwr40OVP — Ken Mitchell (@WCGBearsDenDude) October 8, 2022

The son of Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison made big plays on Saturday but that’s nothing new for him in his career with the Buckeyes:

THIRD TD OF THE DAY FOR MARVIN HARRISON JR🔥 pic.twitter.com/fDqMyqHH3r — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 8, 2022

Making plays like that will get him a BIG pay day in the NFL when he’s eligible. And maybe that will be in Chicago?

