The Chicago Bears continue their busy offseason with their first selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Chicago Bears have drafted Tennessee prospect offensive tackle Darnell Wright after trading with the Philadelphia Eagles to move back one spot to the 10th pick.

Bears fans a reacting on twitter as they add an extra 4th round selection next season and fill a hole they’ve had on the tackle position for years now. The Chicago faithful is now reacting to the news on twitter

I had Darnell Wright as my number 1 overall player on my draft board before today. Absolute beast. Future multi Pro Bowler and if you’d like to tailor his gold jacket for Canton today I wouldn’t blame you. Incredible Pick by the Bears — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) April 28, 2023

DARNELL WRIGHT WELCOME TO THE BEARS !!!!!!! LETS GOOOOOOO!!!!! pic.twitter.com/jKUbsXp5ds — DeeksView (@DeeksViewOG) April 28, 2023

darnell wright to the bears. all for it, trust ryan poles pic.twitter.com/ppOdTJDxBE — DOM (@DOM_Frederic) April 28, 2023

Darnell Wright in 2022: 892 snaps at RT. 0 sacks. 8 pressures. — Dave (@runbackdave) April 28, 2023

Darnell Wright is a damn good pick for the #Bears at No. 10. If you're not taking Jalen Carter, moving back a spot for extra draft capital and taking your top OT available makes a lot of sense. Stud player in Wright, premium position, massive need. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 28, 2023

The reaction of #ChicagoBears fans after trading the chance to draft JalenCarter and draft OT Darnell Wright … pic.twitter.com/xJxoVyibih — Peggy Kusinski (@peggykusinski) April 28, 2023

Darnell Wright would handle Jalen Carter. The truth hurts. — Mr. Conrad (@DarrylConrad) April 28, 2023

My Bears got Darnell Wright! — Dennis Huffman (@dhuffman1980) April 28, 2023

How do we watch 4 hours of Darnell wright tape on Tuesday without getting banned off YouTube 😅 — Collin Treest (@xtc44811) April 28, 2023

GOT HOME FROM WORK AND SAW WE GOT DARNELL WRIGHT LFG — DJ MOORE FANATIC (@CubsJeff) April 28, 2023

Darnell Wright vs Jalen Carter 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/GNrrstx6UF — I🏈 (@ilananalytics) April 28, 2023

Darnell Wright is a Bear. pic.twitter.com/ANyfSiktvD — FLEE (@SoIcyFlee) April 28, 2023

Darnell Wright off the board pic.twitter.com/fYTsZAmYLx — 🍬⚡️ (@McKenziesCandy) April 28, 2023

