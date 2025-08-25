The Chicago Bears have begun to trim their roster down from 91 players to a 53-man roster and a 16-player practice squad. The team is currently at 83 players on the roster.

As of Monday. The Bears have released seven players and also put cornerback Terell Smith on season-ending injured reserve. These cuts have included tight end Joel Wilison and wide receiver Samori Toure.

Bears placed DB Terell Smith on injured reserve. They also waived:

LB Swayze Bozeman⁰OL Chris Glaser⁰TE Thomas Gordon⁰DB Mark Perry⁰WR Samori Toure⁰DB Jeremiah Walker — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 24, 2025

ROSTER MOVE; The Chicago #Bears have waived TE Joel Wilson via @BradBiggs Wilson played in 104 snaps this preseason, scoring a 66.2 PFF grade overall. He had 85 rec yards & 1 TD. He also led the team in receptions this preseason with 11. Hoping to see him back on PS pic.twitter.com/kbYMDp4Bge — Just Another Year Chicago: Bears (@JAYChi_Bears) August 25, 2025

With many players being on the bubble of being cut, here are two Bears players that are deserving of making the 2025 week one roster.

Jahdae Walker deserves the WR6 spot on the Chicago Bears roster

The 2025 undrafted free agent has had a really impressive training camp. Walker capped it off with an incredible performance in the fourth quarter of last Friday’s comeback win against the Kansas City Chiefs. Walker made two clutch catches in the fourth quarter, including the catch to win the game.

All those in favor of Jahdae Walker making the #Bears 53-man roster, say "aye." pic.twitter.com/Jr79p52g2m — Just Another Year Chicago: Bears (@JAYChi_Bears) August 23, 2025

Walker made his case even more compelling due to how well he has played on special teams and as well as blocking. Walker was impressive with blocks on special teams and also made a tackle. He also shown great effort on a block during a screen pass.

Jahdae Walker wasn't only a contributor as a receiver for the #Bears in their preseason finale He had a special teams tackle and an 80.8 special teams grade. Also, check out this blocking effort on the screen call! Really helped his case to make the team pic.twitter.com/9gMgrVLMyH — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) August 24, 2025

Walker has proved that he can be reliable in the offense and on special teams. If Ben Johnson decideds to go with six recievers instead of five, the former Texas A&M reciever should be given a spot. At the very least, he will likely be retained for the practice squad.

Daniel Hardy has a shot to get the last spot for defensive end

Defensive end Daniel Hardy has had a standout training camp for the second season in a row. Hardy had a strip sack during the final preseason game and also had a forced fumble. Ben Johnson has also praised Hardy for his performance against the Chiefs.

Daniel Hardy strip sack ➡️ Zacch Pickens fumble recoverypic.twitter.com/jcUUFN0uEf — Bears on CHSN (@CHSN_Bears) August 23, 2025

With Austin Booker set to miss a number of weeks, Hardy could be needed early for the Bears’ defense. Hardy has been competing with four-year veteran Dominque Robinson, and the final DE spot could very well go to either of them.

