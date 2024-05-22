Chicago Bears: Tyler Scott could be a great surprise in 2024

While the Chicago Bears’ Big 3 wide receivers garner all of the attention this offseason, Tyler Scott could also provide some big plays in 2024.

Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles did an incredible job of overhauling the offense. He added weapons at all of the skill positions and added depth on the offensive line. An offense that struggled in most categories now looks like a high-powered scoring machine.

One of the areas that looks to be elite is the wide receivers corps. Last offseason, he added D.J. Moore to the unit. Moore responded by having the best season of his

career. He had career highs in yards (1,364), touchdowns (8), yards per game (80.2), and catch percentage (70.6).

There wasn’t much behind Moore, however. With Poles deciding to bring in

quarterback Caleb Williams, he wanted to put the rookie in the best position to succeed. He traded for six-time Pro Bowl receiver Keenan Allen. Last season he had 1,243 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns.

The Chicago Bears now have an elite duo to help Williams develop and succeed.

Poles wasn’t finished, however. After selecting Williams as the number one overall pick in the draft, he used the ninth overall pick on wide receiver Rome Odunze. In a normal draft, Odunze would be the first receiver taken. In this year’s draft, though, the receiver class was elite. Marvin Harrison Jr and Malik Nabers were chosen ahead of Odunze.

Now the Chicago Bears have three incredible receivers. They now have one of the top wide receiver units in the NFL. Williams has a plethora of options to choose from when he drops back.

The Chicago Bears could be deeper than we even think

While everyone is excited about the Chicago Bears’ Big 3 wide receivers, they could be even deeper than we think. In addition to the new trio, the Bears also have Tyler Scott. Scott was the team’s fourth-round pick in last year’s draft.

Scott showed some flashes but they were too few and far between. He finished the 2023 season with 17 catches for 168 yards. If new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron can unlock Scott’s skills the Bears could have the best wide receiver units in the league.

Scott is a big play waiting to happen. He has 4.44-40 speed. Additionally, he has a background as a running back. That helps him with the run after the catch. His great

balance and toughness help him break free. Once he does, the defense won’t be able to catch him.

In college, Scott averaged 44.6 yards per touchdown play. He can play a big part in this offense. Imagine having four receivers with the capability to make a big play at any moment.

Some feel that Scott needs to make a big camp to make the team. The Bleacher Report tried to make that point recently.

Scott needs an impressive summer to hold on to the No. 4 spot on the depth chart behind Moore, Allen and Odunze. A strong set of practices may lead to an elevated number of snaps in 2024. One injury could change the outlook on Scott’s sophomore season. At minimum, he needs a breakout performance to secure a 53-man roster spot over the other wide outs on the roster.

That may not be the case, however. He is a player Poles felt could be a key contributor. That likely has not changed after just one season.

The team also has Velus Jones and Dante Pettis in the receivers room. Jones has

struggled as a receiver. However, he has done a great job as a kickoff returner. With the new kickoff return rules installed to increase the number of returns, his ability could be very important. Pettis is a camp body. He did not do anything but drop third-down passes. Why Poles decided to re-sign him is a mystery.

Scott has a higher ceiling as a receiver than either Jones or Pettis. The Big 3 will attract a lot of attention. So will other targets like tight ends Cole Kmet and Gerald Everett. Add running backs D’Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson, who can also be assets in the passing game.

Scott will have room to operate with the other big names receiving that attention. As they say, the defense cannot cover everyone. Additionally, if there is an injury, Scott is more than capable to step in. If Waldron can get Scott’s best he could sneak in and have a big season.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE