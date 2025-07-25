Chicago Bears undrafted free agent pushing for roster spot in training camp

When it comes to wide receiver, the Chicago Bears already have a fearsome trio in DJ Moore, Rome Odunze and Luther Burden. Add in veterans like Olamide Zaccheaus and Devin Duvernay and it may be difficult for an unheralded receiver to make the final roster.

However, JP Richardson has been pushing caution to the wind early in training camp. While the Bears have only practiced thrice, the undrafted free agent has been turning heads. His one-handed grab during Thursday’s session is an early contender for best training camp play.

Friday’s practice once again saw Richardson operate as one of the more eye-catching players on the gridiron. Courtney Cronin of ESPN is one of the many to be impressed with the undrafted free agent’s play.

“I also keep writing down JP Richardson’s name in my notebook,” Cronin said. “The UDFA wide receiver made back to back catches in team period with the 3s and had put together a good 3 day stretch to start camp.”

What JP Richardson offers Chicago Bears

Richardson spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career with Oklahoma State before transferring to TCU. Overall, he caught 175 passes for 1,940 yards and two touchdowns. His final season with TCU saw him set new career-highs in receptions (57) and yardage (733).

The undrafted free agent also proved massive value on special teams in 2024, leading the Big 12 with 23 punt returns for 252 yards. Duvernay seems in line to handle the special teams work. However, a strong showing in training camp could catch special teams coach Richard Hightower’s attention.

Ultimately, Richardson has a precarious mountain to climb to make the Bears 53-man roster, let alone see playing time. However, head coach Ben Johnson is looking for playmakers all over the gridiron. If Richardson keeps showing flashing of brilliance, he will certainly make a strong first impression.

Once pads come on though, the undrafted free agent must prove he is legit. Early training camp grabs will always draw attention, especially those of the one-handed variety. But if Richardson is able to keep up his strong performance when the action becomes live, then he’ll have a legitimate case to make the roster.

