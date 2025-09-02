Chicago Bears release unofficial Week 1 depth chart

It’s finally here. The Chicago Bears will finally open their 2025 season in five days against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football.

While the team officially begins to prepare for the 2025 season opener at Soldier Field, the Bears released the unofficial depth chart for Week 1.

The updated depth chart has provided some answers for the offensive line and secondary heading into Monday’s game. Head coach Ben Johnson already announced on Tuesday that Braxton Jones won the starting left tackle competition. Theo Benedet is listed as the only backup at left tackle. Ozzy Trapillo was a part of the training camp left tackle competition, but has fully moved to right guard. Kiran Amegadjie is now listed as the backup right guard behind Jonah Jackson.

Chicago Bears unofficial depth chart for Week 1: pic.twitter.com/wvWCA67xCe — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) September 2, 2025

There are a couple of surprises on the Chicago Bears depth chart

While the depth chart is still unofficial, there were a couple of notable surprises on the roster sheet. Kyle Monangai was listed as the third running back, with Roschon Johnson listed as the second-string running back behind D’Andre Swift. Monangai has had a very impressive training camp and seemed to be a clear frontrunner for the RB2 spot. Johnson has had a quiet camp and has been battling injuries. The Bears’ head coach has mentioned how impressed he has been by Monangai. It’s expected that the seventh-round rookie will get plenty of carries throughout the season.

Another notable takeaway from the depth chart announcement was that Tyrique Stevenson has earned his spot back as the CB2, beating out Nashon Wright for the position. Wright had an impressive training camp but struggled badly during the third preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Stevenson needs to have a bounce-back 2025 season following his rough 2024 outing.

It’s also interesting but not surprising to see both Cole Kmet and Colston Loveland as starters at tight end. The Bears offense will likely use 12-personnel often, with Ben Johnson calling plays.

The depth chart will likely change a little bit before the team plays the Vikings on Monday night.

Chicago Bears TE Cole Kmet has telling demotion before Week 1 Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE