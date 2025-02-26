With nearly $80 million in cap space, fourth most in the NFL, General Manager Ryan Poles has vowed the Chicago Bears will be aggressive in free agency. One of those moves could be bringing back a key weapon for Ben Johnson’s new offense.

Keenan Allen is set to hit the open market after his one season in Chicago. The Bears sent shockwaves when they landed him in a trade from the Los Angeles Chargers. While his debut wasn’t as explosive as fans were hoping for, Allen was still a key player for Caleb Williams to lean on during his rookie season.

As he enters free agency, the Bears won’t be the only ones looking to acquire Allen’s services. However, if Chicago wants to be taken seriously as Super Bowl contenders, re-signing the wide receiver is crucial for success, says Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report.

“Caleb Williams really likes working with the veteran, and his presence is strong on the field and in the locker room,” Gagnon wrote. “That should be all that is needed to bring the 32-year-old back. Offensive linemen Teven Jenkins and Coleman Shelton should be replaced.”

Keenan Allen’s debut with Chicago Bears

With Williams set to take over at quarterback, Allen was brought in to provide an extra safety blanket. His big frame became valuable for the rookie quarterback in the red zone, as evident by Allen’s team-leading seven touchdown receptions.

However, Allen caught 70 passes for 744 yards to go alongside his touchdowns. While those numbers don’t look terrible for a mortal, Allen has reached the upper echelon of wide receiver. The yardage was his lowest since 2017 while the receptions were his second-lowest. Furthermore, Allen missed out on reaching the Pro Bowl after earning his sixth nomination in 2023.

While Allen had a few blow up games, such as 141 yard, one touchdown performance against the Detroit Lions, there were also plenty of duds. In the 15 games he played in, 11 of them saw Allen gain less than 50 yards.

Other NFL franchises will likely chalk that up to poor game planning by the Bears past regime. If he were to return to Chicago, Johnson would need to find a better way to use Allen’s supreme skillset.

Bears wide receiver room should Allen leave

If he does choose to leave however, the Bears wouldn’t be fully devastated at wide receiver. DJ Moore and Rome Odunze are locked into the top two slots for the foreseeable future. Still, losing Allen leaves a lot of targets on the table. The Bears will need to ensure they have capable pass catchers for Williams to throw to.

DeAndre Carter, Nsimba Webster and Collin Johnson are all set to be free agents alongside Allen. However, Carter led the trio with just 72 receiving yards. None of the three would be seriously considered as a third option behind Moore and Odunze.

Tyler Scott remains the only other wide receiver skill signed on the roster. However, a fourth-round pick in 2023, the wide receiver has yet to live up to his billing. Over 28 career games in Chicago, Scott has caught just 18 passes for 173 scoreless yards.

So if not Keenan Allen, then the Bears must find an apt replacement. Tight end Cole Kmet should serve as a nice buffer between Moore and Odunze, but Johnson is looking for playmakers all over the field. Getting a player of Allen’s caliber – or simply re-signing Allen – ensures Williams has more than enough elite receiving options to turn to.

