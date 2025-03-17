Chicago Bears urged to swing NFL Draft trade with Steelers

The Chicago Bears have a crucial decision to make with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Until free agency rolled around, it seemed like a lock that the Bears would target an offensive lineman.

But then Chicago went out and traded for Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson before signing Drew Dalman. On the defensive side, the Bears agreed to big free agent deals with Dayo Odeyingbo and Grady Jarrett. Overall, Chicago opened up their draft options by filling their biggest needs early in the offseason.

Rather than hold on to No. 10, the Bears can now look to gain even more draft capital. Bryan Perez of Sports Illustrated suggests Chicago trade their top pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for picks No. 21, 83 and a 2026 second-round pick. Now selecting at No. 21, Perez suggests the Bears go running back Omarion Hampton.

“Hampton has all of the traits needed to profile as a three-down running back in the NFL,” Perez wrote. “He’s a blend of Joe Mixon and DeMarco Murray, a runner who can win between the tackles as a banger with great contact balance or take a pitch outside and outrun defenders to paydirt.”

“The gap between Jeanty and Hampton isn’t as wide as many think,” Perez continued. “Johnson wants to build his offense around a strong running game, and Hampton is made of the right stuff to be a centerpiece of that offense for years to come.”

Chicago Bears trade down

Including their No. 10 pick, the Bears have four picks inside the top 76. If they swung this trade with the Steelers, they would add an extra one with another high pick for 2026. For Chicago to say yes, they must be enamored with numerous picks in the second round.

Even with their additions in the trenches, the Bears could look to add more. Thuney is on a one year contract, and Chicago isn’t looking to put a band-aid on the situation. Using numerous high draft picks on the offensive line would ensure it’s a position of strength for years to come.

Coming out of the NFL combine, numerous edge rushers were able to show their athletic specimen. Odeyingbo will bring a spark off the edge. But with numerous high picks, Chicago can double dip at the position. They wouldn’t have to worry about getting to the pass with numerous options rotating in.

And when it comes to skill position players, adding more picks might point to that strategy the strongest. The Bears will have more capital to work with, meaning they can afford to take a running back, wide receiver or tight end. Rather than being forced to just draft for need, they can look to become an overall more explosive team under Johnson.

Adding Hampton in the backfield next to D’Andre Swift would certainly help their cause as well. For as good as Jeanty is, it may be easier for the Bears brass to stomach taking a first-round running back at No. 21 rather than 10.

What Omarion Hampton offers Bears

Hampton spent three years at North Carolina, appearing in 38 games. The running back turned 622 carries into 3,565 yards and 36 touchdowns. He led the ACC in rushing in both 2023 and 2024 as his 15 rushing touchdowns in 2023 also led the conference. For his efforts, Hampton was awarded First-Team All-ACC and First-Team All-American in 2023 and 2024.

At 6-foot, 221 pounds, Hampton is a strong runner between the tackles. Averaging 5.7 yards per carry over his college career, he proved to be a consistent, efficient force whenever he had the ball in his hands. Not immobile however, Hampton used that strength to barrel through defenders for extra yards.

In Chicago, Hampton would provide the Thunder to Swift’s lightning. Hampton would handle the early down work while Swift covered the passing downs. Roschon Johnson would likely maintain his goal line role.

Point is, Hampton would be the Chicago Bears new top running back. The run game was a staple of strength for the Detroit Lions under Ben Johnson. As he joins the Bears, adding a player like Hampton to the mix would ensure Chicago has all the pieces necessary to emulate Detroit’s success on the ground.

