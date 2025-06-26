Chicago Bears urged to sign former standout Lions defender

While the Chicago Bears are off until training camp, head coach Ben Johnson and company are undoubtedly contemplating numerous roster moves. Johnson may be an offensive-minded head coach, but he knows the Bears still have a number of holes to fix on defense.

Chicago finished the 2024 campaign ranked 27th in total defense, allowing 354.3 yards per game. The Bears have been aggressive in bolstering their line, but the entire defensive unit will need to take a step forward in Johnson’s debut.

One position the Bears certainly have their eye on is linebacker. While Tremaine Edmunds and TJ Edwards are strong leaders in the front, Chicago’s depth is unproven. Which is why Aaron Schatz of ESPN is urging the Bears to sign former Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin.

“Linebacker depth is a bit of a problem for the Bears right now,” Schatz wrote. “They don’t need a starter because they have T.J. Edwards and Tremaine Edmunds, but former Lions linebacker Reeves-Maybin would be a good depth addition. He also is a big help on special teams, having made the Pro Bowl for special teams just two seasons ago. The Bears’ special teams were strong in 2024, but another good gunner never hurts.”

Chicago Bears linebacker depth

Edmunds and Edwards are the unquestioned starters at linebacker. But behind them are namely fourth-round rookie Ruben Hyppolite and underwhelming former fifth-round Noah Sewell.

Hyppolite impressed Chicago with his speed, running a reported 4.39 40-yard dash during Maryland’s Pro Day. Clearly, new defensive coordinator Dennis Allen thinks he’ll be a strong fit in his scheme. Still, Hyppolite wasn’t invited to the combine and wasn’t on many analysts big boards. He racked up 236 tackles over his five years at Maryland, but just three sacks and 13 tackles for a loss. Hyppolite has plenty to prove as he makes the NFL leap.

But Sewell is sitting on even more precarious ground. His two seasons with the Bears have resulted in 13 tackles and two forced fumbles. General manager Ryan Poles saw something in the linebacker when he drafted him in the fifth-round in 2023. However, Sewell needs to prove he can be an impactful player on defense sooner rather than later.

Training camp will be a crucial period as both look to make a strong first impression on Johnson. But if the linebackers don’t match the head coach’s vision, it wouldn’t be shocking to see them go outside the organization.

How Jalen Reeves-Maybin fits the defense

Reeves-Maybin has spent his entire eight-year career with the Lions, meaning Johnson knows him well. He has made 114 appearances in the league, although only 14 of them has been starts. Reeves-Maybin has 221 tackles, eight passes defended and 1.5 sacks to his name.

The linebacker is more of a special teams star, which the Bears still covet. He was even named to the Pro Bowl for his efforts in 2023. Still, Reeves-Maybin has proven he can be a contributor when given an opportunity. Earning a career-high 11 starts in 2021, he made 82 tackles, four passes defended and two forced fumbles, all career-highs.

At this stage of his career, Chicago wouldn’t expect him to be an every down contributor. However, he gives the Bears some experience and depth at a position where they’re severely lacking in it. Reeves-Maybin is also the president of the NFL Player’s Association, and that kind of leadership will be pivotal as Johnson’s begins his tenure.

Chicago’s head coach wants to see what he has on his roster before making any decisions. But if he finds linebacker to still be weak, Reeves-Maybin awaits in free agency.

