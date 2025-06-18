Chicago Bears urged to make one more splash free agency move

When free agency officially opened, the Chicago Bears took an aggressive approach by bolstering their offensive and defensive lines. However, things have died down on the free agency front ever since.

New head coach Ben Johnson is trying to get a full understanding of his team. Once training camp rolls around, he’ll be able to clearly identify any remaining holes. At that point, the Bears must decide if they want to dive pack into the free agency pool.

If they do, there are plenty of names still available that can improve the team. Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report argues the Bears should target a “proven pass rusher” such as Za’Darius Smith, Preston Smith or Von Miller.

“Defensively, Chicago could use another pass-rusher in its rotation,” Knox wrote. “The Bears signed Dayo Odeyingbo to complement Montez Sweat, but the edge depth behind those two is questionable.”

“Fortunately, proven pass-rushers like Za’Darius Smith, Preston Smith and Von Miller remain unsigned,” he concluded. “It would be smart to add one of them before the start of camp.” Chicago Bears add to pass rush The Bears gave Dayo Odeyingbo a three-year, $48 million contract during the offseason. He’ll now start opposite Montez Sweat, who has a $98 million contract of his own. However, the options behind both players are all unproven. While they may be brimming with potential, a veteran addition gives Chicago a surefire thing. And any of the three players mentioned won’t break the bank. Za’Darius Smith split the 2024 season with the Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions, racking up nine total sacks; which would’ve led the Bears. In fact, the four sacks he registered in his eight games in Detroit alone would’ve ranked third in Chicago. Signing with the Bears would round out Smith’s NFC North tour and give Chicago another fearsome option off the edge. Preston Smith spent six years with the Green Bay Packers, so he at least understands how difficult competing in the NFC North is. He split time between the Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024, making 4.5 sacks and six quarterback hits. However, every year from 2021-2023, Smith had at least eight sacks and 17 quarterback hits. If he still has that kind of gas in the tank, he would be a steal for Chicago. Miller may be the most heralded of the three names, as he is an eight-time Pro Bowler, three-time All-Pro and a two-time Super Bowl champion. He played in 13 games for the Buffalo Bills in 2024, proving he still has something to offer with six sacks. Signing Miller would certainly bring extra buzz to Chicago. But the Bears must be sure the 36-year-old can still contribute at a high level. Training camp will given all of those unheralded pass rushing options an opportunity to make a strong impression. But if they don’t, numerous veterans are patiently waiting to get a call in free agency. What else must Bears do Adding a pass-rusher was No. 3 on Knox’s offseason priority list for the Bears. Leading off was installing Ben Johnson’s offense, followed by figuring out their backfield rotation. “While the players are off, Johnson needs to come up with a plan to install his offense within the early stages of training camp,” Knox said. “He also needs to decide how he can best utilize running backs D’Andre Swift, Roschon Johnson and rookie Kyle Monangai. “Swift saw the vast majority of the Bears’ backfield work last season, but Johnson’s offense in Detroit featured a solid split between Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery,” he concluded. Despite calls for a major addition to the running back room, D’Andre Swift remains the lead rusher heading into 2025. He has experience working under Johnson, and the head coach has high expectations for his RB1. But after averaging just 3.8 yards per carry in 2024, Swift must be more efficient in his second year with the Bears. That goes for all Chicago running backs, as the ground game is crucial in Johnson’s scheme. But whether it’s running backs, wide receivers or tight ends, Johnson’s offensive plan will not come to fruition if quarterback Caleb Williams doesn’t take a step forward. The Bears took him at No. 1 for a reason, and the quarterback was a large reason Johnson ended up taking the head coaching job. Of all the training camp storylines, Williams’ development will be the biggest. If Johnson is successful in his mentorship, and Williams is able to execute on the field, the Bears will look like a much different team in 2025.

