Chicago Bears urged to swing eye-opening NFL Draft trade

Holding four picks inside the top 75, the Chicago Bears will be one of the must-watch teams during the 2025 NFL Draft. If they were to trade their No. 10 overall selection, the Bears would shake things up even further.

Chicago could move down, accruing even more picks. That becomes even more true if one of their top targets aren’t available at No. 10. Or, the Bears can take that out of the equation and move up, using their draft capital to ensure they land one of the elite talents in the 2025 class.

If a prospect starts to fall down the board, Chicago may be more and more intrigued with moving up. Especially if that player is Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter. Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus argues that the Bears should trade their No. 10 and No. 41 overall picks to the Jacksonville Jaguars for No. 5, where they will select Carter.

“If this offseason has taught us anything, it’s that Bears general manager Ryan Poles isn’t shy about flexing his draft capital when he sees an opportunity,” Cameron wrote. “That very well could be the situation this team will find itself in should Abdul Carter fall out of the top four, the result of two quarterbacks being selected within that range or perhaps Will Campbell’s length concerns not scaring away a team like New England.”

“As for the Bears, the cost of one of their two second-round picks is a small price to pay for an impact starter at a premium position. Getting Carter at the No. 5 pick would cut the Carolina Panthers out of the picture — another team that would be all too happy to execute the move.”

Chicago Bears execute trade up

Cameron argues that giving up a second-round pick is a small price. And in a sense it is if the other option is a future first-rounder. However, in the context of the 2025 draft and Chicago’s future, they must consider the position they’re in.

It’s no secret that the Bears are targeting a running back in the draft. They have been heavily connected to Boise State star Ashton Jeanty at No. 10. However, even if they pass on that selection, holding picks No. 39 and 41 open up what they can do at the position. They can address a further need, hoping their preferred choice is at No. 41, or the Bears can ensure they land the exact running back they want at No. 39.

By trading No. 41, Chicago no longer has that luxury. They must now either decide to select their top running back left at No. 39, or wait until at the very least No. 72 to land the best available runner there. And it goes on round by round. The Bears could no longer take best available player for their roster, they’re now on the clock for a running back.

Of course, not many in Chicago are expecting Carter to be available to the Bears. If the opportunity truly arises, maybe it’s too good to pass up.

Abdul Carter completely changes Bears

Carter spent three years at Penn State, appearing in 42 games. He racked up 172 tackles – 41 of them for a loss – 13 passes defended and 23 sacks. However, the pass rusher really burst onto the scene as a senior, when he led the nation with 24 tackles for a loss. Carter had 68 tackles total and 12 sacks.

He was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and a Unanimous All-American. Furthermore, Carter earned a comparison to Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons by Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus.

“I understand this one might feel lazy since Carter not only went to the same school but also wears the same number as Parsons during his time at Penn State, but they are built very similarly and have the same type of freakish athleticism. The shoe indeed fits,” Sikkema wrote.

Leading up to the draft, the biggest red flag against Carter will be the fact he is dealing with a stress fracture in his foot. He has been adamant that it won’t affect his timeline and that he’ll be ready for training camp. But if teams are worried about the long-term injury potential, Carter could slide.

Giving the Bears can opportunity to pair Montez Sweat with an elite force. Chicago already signed Dayo Odeyingbo to a three-year, $48 million contract. However, Carter is an upper echelon draft prospect. Adding him to the pass rushing rotation would make the Bears a scary team for any quarterback.

General Manager Ryan Poles and company must ultimately weigh the pros and cons. But landing Carter is one hell of a pro.

