Chicago Bears urged to target key LSU pass rusher by insider

The Chicago Bears have already massively bolstered their defensive line, signing both Dayo Odeyingbo and Grady Jarrett. However, the 2025 NFL Draft offers Chicago an even greater opportunity to bolster their pass rusher.

The Bears’ No. 10 overall selection will put them in range of some of the biggest names in the 2025 class. However, with four picks inside the top 75, Chicago will have ample opportunities to find a defensive building block.

As the Bears plan out their draft strategy, Jordan Reid of ESPN has a suggestion just for that. If Chicago decides to go offense early, they can target LSU edge rusher Bradyn Swinson outside of the first-round.

“The Bears have been aggressive in adding players to their defensive front, but that shouldn’t keep them from adding more,” Reid wrote. “Swinson is a long, explosive edge rusher who has plenty of upside. His hand maturity as a pass rusher and edge-setting length would give him a chance to be an early contributor.”

What Bradyn Swinson offers Chicago Bears

Swinson spent three years at Oregon before transferring to LSU for his final two seasons, appearing in 54 games total. He racked up 128 tackles, 11 passes defended and 13.5 sacks. While he had five passes defended as a junior, Swinson truly burst onto the scene as a senior.

Over 13 games, which were a career-high in its own right, Swinson set new career-bests in tackles (58), tackles for a loss (13) and sacks (8.5). His work earned him Second-team All-SEC honors. Furthermore, Swinson was deemed an ‘ascending talent,’ by Lance Zierlein of NFL.com.

“Late bloomer with big hands, long arms and a frame to carry more muscle. Swinson is competitive at the point of attack, where he uses his length and footwork to beat the block or prevent block sustains. He is high-cut and leggy with average lateral agility but has an innate feel for playing off the block and making tackles,” Zierlein wrote. “Swinson is less of an arc runner and more of a read-and-respond rusher relying on length and deception to open doors on either edge.”

“He needs to craft rush strategies and work on getting quicker wins with go-to moves at the edge, but he’s always in the backfield. Swinson is an ascending talent with the demeanor, traits and talent to become a good starter as a 3-4 rush linebacker,” Zierlein concluded.

While he would need some seasoning to make his full acclimation to the NFL level, Swinson has the experience to make an impact. And the Bears are in need of a linebacker who can get after the quarterback. Chicago will need to see how the draft plays out, but Swinson will certainly be a name to keep an eye on.

Bears build pass rush

The Bears originally acquired Montez Sweat in a trade with the Washington Commanders. That was the first sign of Chicago wanting to add some life back into their defense. And while Sweat led the team in sacks in 2024, that meant just 5.5. No one is doubting Sweat’s skill, but the Bears know they need to create more havoc in opposing team’s backfields in 2025.

Which is why the team signed Jarrett and Odeyingbo. Jarrett is a 10-year veteran, spending his entire career with the Atlanta Falcons. Now with the Bears, he’ll be tasked with making offensive lineman’s lives difficult. If they’re focused on Jarrett in the middle, Sweat will have an easier path to the quarterback.

As will Odeyingbo. He racked up 16.5 sacks over his his four years with the Indianapolis Colts. While only three came in 2024, Odeyingbo put up eight sacks in 2023. Furthermore, he is coming to Chicago off back-to-back 17 quarterback hit campaigns. Only 25-years-old, the Bears are expecting Odeyingbo to continue improving as he arrives in the Windy City.

But that won’t preclude the franchise from adding to their defensive line. The Bears know that to get back to the top of the NFC North, they must make life difficult for every other quarterback in the division. With Sweat, Odeyingbo and another premier draft talent, all of them would be sweating bullets.

Chicago Bears’ Ryan Poles doubles down on Kyler Gordon contract take Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE