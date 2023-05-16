Chicago Bears Urged to Add 4-Time Pro Bowl Edge Rusher

Chicago Bears Represent Suitable Fit for Justin Houston

The Chicago Bears defensive front still needs a lot of work. The addition of at least one more great edge rusher this offseason is at the top of that list.

Houston participated in his 12th NFL season in 2022, at the age of 33. Despite a dozen years on the field, the former third-round choice has failed to slow down significantly. Last season, he appeared in 14 games for the Ravens as a pass-rush specialist, recording 25 quarterback pressures, 17 quarterback hits, and 9.5 sacks.

According to Matt Lombardo, ” veteran OLB Houston has “significant interest,” from multiple teams, but the 34-year-old is in no rush to make a decision, and is currently weighing his options.

I’m told veteran pass rusher Justin Houston is receiving “significant interest” from multiple teams, per sources. Houston, 34, is in no rush to make a decision and weighing his options. Last season, Houston produced 11 sacks and 39 total pressures | @HeavyOnSports pic.twitter.com/FkXlM7Bgc3 — Matt Lombardo 🏈 (@MattLombardoNFL) May 16, 2023

Ryan Poles, the Chicago Bears’ general manager, opened the summer with the most cap room in the NFL, and even after spending big at linebacker in the early days of free agency, he still has $32.6 million in spending flexibility to continue rebuilding the Monsters of The Midway.

The additions of T.J. Edwards and Tremaine Edmunds certainly improve Chicago’s front-seven potential, but Houston would give the Bears’ pass-rush true teeth. Houston, who finished last season 28th in the league in pass-rush win rate and 20th in pressure rate, could land in Chicago and immediately compete for a starting spot.

