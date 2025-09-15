After starting the season 0-2, the Chicago Bears have several starting positions that should be up for grabs before the team plays the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3. Kicker Cairo Santos, left tackle Braxton Jones, right tackle Darnell Wright, and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson have not been good so far this season.

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune thinks a rookie should see more playing time on the field in Week 3 due to the ineffectiveness of defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, who is dealing with a knee issue. He thinks second-round pick Shemar Turner is ready to make his debut for Chicago.

The Chicago Bears could make some changes to the DT rotation

David Haugh of 670 The Score’s “Mully & Haugh Show” asked Biggs at what positions the Bears could hold players accountable after a lopsided 52-21 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Biggs thinks Turner should be activated.

“You know, one thing I would consider for next week certainly is, how about activating Shemar Turner, the second-round pick and defensive tackle, and give him a little bit of a run? I mean, Grady clearly wasn’t at full strength yesterday,” Biggs said. “I’m sure Grady wants to be out there, but you want to develop your young talent.”

The Bears need to have some position battles this week

It’s pretty sad when the Bears have to consider sitting an All-Pro and team captain to worry about developing a player who missed much of training camp with an ankle injury (near the same area of his body that caused him to miss the scouting combine in February).

Turner and fellow second-round pick at offensive tackle, Ozzy Trapilo, were healthy scratches against the Lions. The Bears could consider using Trapilo for a position battle at right tackle to give Wright, a 2023 first-round pick, a kick in the pants to show a little more fight than he has against the Minnesota Vikings and Lions.

