Chicago Bears urged to trade for second first-round pick

Leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft, what the Chicago Bears do with their No. 10 overall pick has become a major point of contention. However, Chicago’s draft class goes much deeper than just No. 10.

The Bears hold four draft picks inside the top-75. As new Head Coach Ben Johnson sets his foundation in Chicago, he and General Manager Ryan Poles will have an opportunity to continue reshaping the roster with a bevvy of young talent.

Or, the Bears can take another approach. With so much draft capital to work with, Chicago could facilitate a move up the draft boards, landing another premier talent to whoever they grab at No. 10. And that’s exactly what happens in Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus’ latest mock draft.

The Bears first do what many fans and pundits have been clamoring for by drafting running back Ashton Jeanty at No. 10. But then, Wasserman sees Chicago trading back into the first-round with the Los Angeles Rams, landing the No. 26 overall pick and selecting defensive tackle Kenneth Grant.

“The Bears enter 2025 with Gervon Dexter Sr. and Grady Jarrett as their starting defensive tackles, both of whom graded in the low 60.0s in run defense last season. Using the flexibility that comes with having an extra second-round pick, they move into the first round to pick up Kenneth Grant,” Wasserman wrote. “His 340-pound frame and surprising athleticism would be a massive help for Chicago on early downs.”

Chicago Bears trade up

To facilitate this trade, Wasserman predicts the Bears give up picks No. 39 and No. 72 in exchange for No. 26 and No. 127. In all actuality, Chicago isn’t giving up too too much to land another first-rounder. They just must decide how valuable they believe the No. 72 pick is.

Still, the fact the Bears aren’t necessarily losing a tip could tip the scales in Chicago’s favor. While they’d move down in the middle rounds, it’s still a two-for-two trade. And if it helps land the franchise one of their top players on the board, it may be too valuable to pass up.

Poles has been no stranger to draft trades since taking over as general manager. His most famous one with the Carolina Panthers set essentially the entire foundation of the current Chicago roster. Poles and company are hoping the Bears are nearing the end of their rebuilding phase and entering contention mode.

Adding two top flight draft prospects would certainly help. And after already drafting Jeanty, landing Grant in this scenario gives the Bears two strong difference makers on both sides of the ball.

What Grant offers Bears

Grady Jarrett and Gervon Dexter are poised to start for Chicago in 2025. Jarrett was signed to a three-year, $43.5 million contract this offseason. Dexter is coming off of a 5.5 sack campaign. But while both provide upside, this is still a Bears team that ranked 27th in total defense, allowing 354.3 yards per game. Their run defense ranked 28th overall, allowing 136.3 YPG.

Grant spent three years at Michigan, appearing in 41 games. He racked up 69 tackles, 12 of them coming for a loss and 6.5 sacks. Grant won a national championship in 2023 and ended his tenure with the Wolverines Third-team All-American.

The defensive tackle’s massive frame will help plug up holes in the middle. While he has room for growth, Grant holds the foundation to become a strong defensive building block at the NFL level. Grant received a comparison to current Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Tedarrell Slaton by Lance Zierlein of the NFL Network.

“Grant is a broad-bodied nose tackle whose tape can run hot and cold depending on the game and the types of blocks he’s facing,” Zierlein wrote. “He struggles to anchor when hit with down blocks due to his narrow base and tall pads, but he uses his power and length to beat single blocks and split double teams when he finds the crease.”

“He had some sack production in college, and we could see him improve in that area once he learns to create more rush space with his hands,” Zierlein continued. “Grant’s game will finally come together in full when he’s able to take his impressive physical attributes and impose his will on opponents.”

Grant would have to be pretty high on Chicago’s draft board to swing a deal. But if the cost of moving up 13 spots and back into the first-round is only a mid-round pick – and the team would be getting one back in this case – it may be too good for the Bears to pass up.

Rising defensive star deemed Chicago Bears’ most underpaid player Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE